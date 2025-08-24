Hyundai Motor Group’s Chung Family Honored with Automotive News Centennial Award
Source: Hyundai Motor Group
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
SEOUL, August 18, 2025 – In recognition of visionary leadership and lasting contributions to the automotive industry, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, along with Founding Chairman Ju-yung Chung and Honorary Chairman Mong-Koo Chung, has been awarded the prestigious Automotive News Centennial Award.
A Milestone in Automotive Excellence
The honor comes as part of Automotive News’ 100th anniversary celebrations, highlighting individuals and families who have made extraordinary impacts on global mobility. The award will be formally presented at the Automotive News Congress in Detroit on September 11, where Executive Chair Euisun Chung will also join Crain Communications President and CEO KC Crain for a keynote discussion.
Vision and Innovation at the Core
Since assuming the role of Executive Chair in October 2020, Euisun Chung has propelled Hyundai Motor Group into the global top three automakers. His leadership builds on the foundation laid by his grandfather and father, steering Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis into a new era of electrification, hydrogen fuel cell technology, autonomous driving, robotics, and advanced air mobility.
“I am honored to receive this Automotive News Centennial Award and the recognition from such a respected voice in our industry. I have always believed that innovation must serve humanity, and that progress is only meaningful when it improves people’s lives. This recognition reflects the input and trust from our employees, partners, and customers who inspire us to think boldly and push the boundaries of what’s possible. We remain committed to creating innovative, customer-focused, and more sustainable solutions that enrich lives and drive progress for people and the planet.”
Euisun Chung, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair
Legacy of the Chung Family
The Chung family’s influence has shaped Hyundai’s global success for three generations.
Founding Chairman Ju-yung Chung, a pioneering entrepreneur, believed “nothing is impossible,” laying the groundwork for Korea’s industrial rise and Hyundai’s emergence as a global automotive force.
Honorary Chairman Mong-Koo Chung oversaw Hyundai and Kia’s expansion into household names worldwide, recognized for quality, reliability, and value.
Executive Chair Euisun Chung now carries these values forward with an emphasis on innovation, customer-first strategies, and sustainability.
“My grandfather always used to say, ‘Follow the flow of the times,’ and focused on people. That really stuck with me. He believed — and I still do — that our customers are the ones shaping the future, and it’s our job to really listen to them and respond. … My father also had a huge influence on me. He continuously looked for global opportunities, whether in advanced or emerging markets, and achieved so much for Hyundai with this approach.”
Euisun Chung, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair
Global Recognition and Achievements
Under Euisun Chung’s leadership, Hyundai Motor Group has achieved 12 World Car Awards, including four consecutive World Car of the Year titles:
Hyundai IONIQ 5 (2022)
Hyundai IONIQ 6 (2023)
Kia EV9 (2024)
Kia EV3 (2025)
The recognition extends beyond vehicles, with Chung himself earning accolades such as:
MotorTrend “Person of the Year” (2023)
Newsweek “Visionary of the Year” (2022)
Autocar’s Issigonis Trophy (2021)
A Commitment to Progress for Humanity
“For three generations, the Chung family has shaped the global automotive industry through vision, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Under Executive Chair Euisun Chung’s leadership, Hyundai Motor Group has honored that legacy while transforming into a global powerhouse – leading in sales, technology, quality, and style, and earning deep customer loyalty along the way. Guided by his purpose of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Executive Chair Chung is driving innovation that improves lives and ensures Hyundai’s lasting impact on the global mobility industry.”
KC Crain, President and CEO of Crain Communications and Publisher of Automotive News
By fostering a collaborative corporate culture, investing in sustainable technologies, and remaining committed to customer trust, Hyundai Motor Group under Euisun Chung’s stewardship continues to shape the future of mobility while staying rooted in its storied past.
