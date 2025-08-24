Hyundai Motor Group’s Chung Family Honored with Automotive News Centennial Award

“My grandfather always used to say, ‘Follow the flow of the times,’ and focused on people. That really stuck with me. He believed — and I still do — that our customers are the ones shaping the future, and it’s our job to really listen to them and respond. … My father also had a huge influence on me. He continuously looked for global opportunities, whether in advanced or emerging markets, and achieved so much for Hyundai with this approach.”

Euisun Chung, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair