Infinite Machine Olto: Is This the Future of the Bike Lane?
From Brutalist Speed to Bike Lane Chic
When Infinite Machine unveiled the P1, it felt like a revelation—a brutalist, urban survival tool ready to obliterate New York’s car culture. But as anyone who’s ever battled for space in the city knows, there’s another arena where true mobility wars are won: the bike lane. Enter Olto by Infinite Machine - designed not to replace your car, but to reinvent your commute with elegance, modularity, and a shocking amount of fun. If the P1 was a war cry, Olto is a whisper in your ear: "Move smarter, not harder."
Olto is the company’s direct response to the evolving demands of modern cities. A vehicle that honors the flexibility of the e-bike while infusing it with the engineering rigor and connected intelligence of a luxury mobility platform. The Olto isn’t just meant for streets—it thrives in bike lanes, greenways, and those fleeting urban shortcuts that four-wheeled vehicles will never conquer.
Engineered for Anywhere, Built for the Bike Lane
At first glance, the Olto looks like something out of a design museum—a minimalist sculpture on two wheels. But beneath its clean extruded aluminum shell lies an ecosystem of thoughtful engineering. Its 750W rear hub motor may not match the raw power of the P1, but paired with dual suspension and a top speed of 20mph in bike lanes (33mph off-road), it delivers a ride that’s intuitive, smooth, and whisper-quiet. The removable UL-certified hot-swappable battery slides in with a magnetic snap, charging 50% in an hour when you’re pressed for time.
And those magnetic foldable pedals? A stroke of genius. Use them when you want pedal assist. Tuck them away when you’d rather ride throttle-only. Infinite Machine has essentially bridged the gap between cycling purity and effortless electric cruising—two worlds that rarely meet with such finesse.
Designed for Real Life, Not Just Rides
The Olto is more than transportation—it’s a lifestyle chassis. Infinite Machine has leaned into modularity with an array of add-ons: a child carrier for family outings, a rear basket for groceries, a center panel for storage, and even hidden footpegs and handles for a second passenger. The seat is large enough for two, proving that micro-mobility doesn’t have to mean solo journeys.
Then there’s the weatherproof construction, a crucial nod to the realities of city life. Unlike fragile e-bikes that demand indoor storage, Olto can be left streetside without fear. Its integrated front and rear LED beams adjust automatically for visibility, while turn signals ensure drivers (and fellow cyclists) always know your next move.
Safety Meets Security
In New York City, theft is the shadow that looms over every sleek two-wheeler. Infinite Machine clearly got the memo. The Infinite Security suite includes GPS tracking, tamper alarms, and app-based instant alerts. There’s even a dedicated AirTag slot, letting you track your Olto via Apple’s Find My network.
The system goes further: when parked, Olto automatically locks its steering and wheels, making it nearly impossible to move without authorization. If someone does try, an alarm shrieks, and your phone lights up with notifications. This is security designed with the paranoia of real city living in mind—and it works.
Tech That Moves With You
Beyond the ride itself, the Infinite Machine app is the connective tissue that turns Olto into more than a machine. It acts as your key, unlocking Olto when you approach and locking it when you step away. It monitors trip mileage, battery health, and even tamper alerts. More importantly, it transforms ownership into something frictionless. Walk up. Ride away. Park. Forget about it. That’s mobility done right.
At $3,495, Olto costs less than one year of car ownership in NYC when factoring in insurance, parking, and tickets.
The Price of Freedom
At $3,495, Olto is far more accessible than the $10,000 P1—yet it offers enough sophistication to feel luxe. Shipping begins in Fall 2025, and demand is already mounting. This is not just an e-bike. It’s a bridge between New York’s messy present and its clean, connected future.
Olto isn’t a toy for hobbyists—it’s a fully realized tool for living. For families. For commuters. For those who want the freedom of two wheels without the compromise of cheap construction or disconnected tech. If the P1 was Infinite Machine’s manifesto, Olto is their proof of concept for urban reinvention.
Final Word: Reinventing the Bike Lane
As cities push toward greener, smarter, and more walkable futures, the bike lane becomes the new frontier. Cars may always dominate highways, but urban life belongs to vehicles like Olto—lightweight, connected, and adaptable. Infinite Machine has taken lessons from its P1 and distilled them into something more democratic, more versatile, and arguably more revolutionary.
Olto is not just an electric bike. It’s an urban liberation device. And if you’ve ever cursed at gridlock from a cab window or sweated through a stalled subway ride, you already know: this is exactly the kind of machine our future demands.
