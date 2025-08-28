Infinite Machine Olto: Is This the Future of the Bike Lane?

When Infinite Machine unveiled the P1, it felt like a revelation—a brutalist, urban survival tool ready to obliterate New York’s car culture. But as anyone who’s ever battled for space in the city knows, there’s another arena where true mobility wars are won: the bike lane. Enter Olto by Infinite Machine - designed not to replace your car, but to reinvent your commute with elegance, modularity, and a shocking amount of fun. If the P1 was a war cry, Olto is a whisper in your ear: "Move smarter, not harder."