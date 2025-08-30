The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Unveils Winter 2026–2027 Caribbean Voyages Aboard Ilma
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has opened reservations for its Winter 2026–2027 Caribbean season aboard Ilma, revealing over 20 handpicked itineraries spanning three to seven nights between November 2026 and April 2027. Designed to capture the full spectrum of Caribbean allure—from secluded harbors to storied coastal towns—the season introduces an expanded selection of three- and four-night sailings, ideal for travelers seeking a swift yet sophisticated escape.
For the first time, Miami joins San Juan as a turnaround port, offering guests the choice to begin their journey in the Magic City’s thriving cultural scene or Puerto Rico’s historic charm. With Miami International Airport just 15 minutes from the port, the embarkation process becomes as seamless as the experience on board.
“The winter season is a meaningful time for travel, when many of our guests are looking to celebrate the holidays or escape to warmer shores. Our 2026–2027 Caribbean voyages aboard Ilma offer the freedom to design a journey perfectly suited to the occasion, with departures from Miami and San Juan creating a flexible, immersive way to experience this extraordinary region.”
Ernesto Fara, President of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Caribbean Journeys Tailored for Every Occasion
The itineraries reflect the Caribbean’s kaleidoscope of experiences. Guests can slip into the chic cosmopolitan energy of St. Barth’s Gustavia, sail into the tranquil anchorages of Bequia, or step ashore at Antigua’s English Harbour for a dose of colonial maritime history. Beyond its postcard-perfect beaches, each port invites discovery—whether tasting spice-laden market fare in Martinique, exploring the volcanic Baths of Virgin Gorda, or wandering lush rainforest trails in St. Lucia.
Holiday sailings are crafted to heighten seasonal celebrations. Thanksgiving departures link Miami to San Juan with a week of sunlit family gatherings, while New Year’s Eve at the Sandy Lane Yacht Club in St. Vincent & the Grenadines offers a night of fireworks over the water. Romantic escapes, such as the Valentine’s Day itinerary through Virgin Gorda and Canouan, promise private beaches, golden sunsets, and a curated sense of intimacy.
Signature Itineraries for Winter 2026–2027
November 9, 2026 | 4-Night Miami Round Trip
Sail to Bahamian shores, paddleboard in the crystalline waters off Sandy Point, explore Nassau’s art galleries, and unwind in Bimini’s laid-back fishing haven.
December 21, 2026 | 7-Night San Juan Round Trip
A Southern Caribbean celebration visiting Guadeloupe, Dominica, Anguilla, Virgin Gorda, and the French side of St. Martin, blending beach bliss with water sports and cultural exploration.
January 19, 2027 | 3-Night San Juan Round Trip
An indulgent long weekend stopping at St. Barth’s luxury boutiques and Virgin Gorda’s famed granite boulders and turquoise grottoes.
February 12, 2027 | 7-Night San Juan Round Trip
From the designer galleries of St. Barth to Antigua’s pristine sands, this voyage weaves island culture, natural wonders, and reef exploration into a single itinerary.
Life Aboard Ilma
Stretching 790 feet and accommodating just 448 guests, Ilma delivers an intimacy rare at sea. Each of its 224 light-filled suites boasts a private terrace with uninterrupted ocean views, while the yacht’s industry-leading employee-to-guest ratio ensures intuitive, personalized service.
Guests can choose between five restaurants helmed by Michelin-starred chefs Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina, sip vintages from a curated wine vault, and enjoy craft cocktails at seven onboard bars. The Ritz-Carlton Spa® offers a tranquil escape, while the Marina—with its unique mezzanine—provides direct water access for swimming, kayaking, or paddleboarding right from the yacht.
Onshore, curated excursions bring the Caribbean’s personality into sharper focus: scuba dives in St. Barth’s protected reefs, cooking classes with Michelin-starred teams in Antigua, and helicopter flights over St. Lucia’s Pitons.
With bookings now open, Ilma’s Winter 2026–2027 season promises not just a voyage, but an immersive expression of Caribbean luxury—where every harbor is a story, every meal a celebration, and every sunset an invitation to linger a little longer.
