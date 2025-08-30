The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Unveils Winter 2026–2027 Caribbean Voyages Aboard Ilma

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has opened reservations for its Winter 2026–2027 Caribbean season aboard Ilma, revealing over 20 handpicked itineraries spanning three to seven nights between November 2026 and April 2027. Designed to capture the full spectrum of Caribbean allure—from secluded harbors to storied coastal towns—the season introduces an expanded selection of three- and four-night sailings, ideal for travelers seeking a swift yet sophisticated escape.

For the first time, Miami joins San Juan as a turnaround port, offering guests the choice to begin their journey in the Magic City’s thriving cultural scene or Puerto Rico’s historic charm. With Miami International Airport just 15 minutes from the port, the embarkation process becomes as seamless as the experience on board.