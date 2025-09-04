Afeela 1: Can Sony and Honda Redefine Luxury on Wheels?

When Sony Honda Mobility unveiled the Afeela 1 at CES 2025, the hall went silent before erupting in applause. This wasn’t just another EV launch—it was the marriage of two titans: Honda’s century of engineering prowess and Sony’s mastery of entertainment and design. The Afeela 1 is scheduled for a mid-2026 release, priced starting near $90,000, and positions itself as a rival not only to Tesla but also to Lucid, Porsche, and Mercedes.