AVATR Unveils VISION XPECTRA in Munich, Defining a New Era of Emotive Luxury
Source: Avatr Technology (Chongqing) Co., Ltd

At its “Brilliant New Horizon AVATR Brand Day” in Munich on September 7, set a new tone for the luxury electric vehicle market with the global unveiling of the AVATR VISION XPECTRA. Designed at the company’s Global Design Center in Munich under the direction of Chief Design Officer Nader Faghihzadeh, the VISION XPECTRA embodies AVATR’s “Emotive Luxury” philosophy — an approach where technology, design, and emotion converge.
“AVATR is not merely an electric vehicle company. We embody high-end sophistication; we are defined by intelligence and driven by design and technology. However, what truly defines us is emotion,” said Chen Zhuo, President of AVATR Technology.
The Vision of Emotive Luxury
The AVATR VISION XPECTRA is described as the world’s first Emotive Intelligent (EI) vision car, a concept aimed at making the vehicle an emotionally intelligent companion. “AVATR VISION XPECTRA is an emotionally intelligent companion shaped by energy and connected by emotion. Here, every journey becomes a vivid declaration of Emotive Luxury,” noted Faghihzadeh.
Drawing inspiration from the “power of natural energy,” the exterior design is sculpted with precise lines and confident proportions, while the interior blends carefully selected materials with cutting-edge intelligent systems. The result is a personalized, immersive environment intended to make every driving experience resonate with the user on both a functional and emotional level.
At the heart of the VISION XPECTRA is Cortex technology, a system that integrates touch and gesture controls to adjust the vehicle’s level of emotional intelligence. This allows seamless transitions between advanced driver-assistance systems and fully autonomous driving modes, reflecting AVATR’s ambition to redefine future mobility.
Showcasing AVATR’s Design and Technology Portfolio
Alongside the VISION XPECTRA, AVATR presented an exclusive line-up at the Munich event:
AVATR 012 limited edition, co-created with designer Kim Jones.
AVATR 11 Royal Edition bespoke model.
AVATR 07 Urban Luxury SUV.
AVATR 06 Luxury Sports Sedan.
All models will be featured at the 2025 Munich Auto Show from September 9–14, highlighting the brand’s advancements in original design and intelligent electric mobility.
A Global Design Language with Strategic Engineering Roots
AVATR’s Munich-based Global Design Center brings together nearly 200 creatives from 25 countries, blending European design heritage with a forward-looking aesthetic. This approach is reinforced by the company’s multi-location strategy in Chongqing, Shanghai, and Munich, which integrates global R&D, manufacturing, and market operations.
The brand’s engineering foundation is built on Changan’s 40 years of automotive expertise, CATL’s leadership in battery technology, and ongoing innovation from ICT partners in intelligent mobility. This collaboration underpins AVATR’s full value chain — from research and development to supply chain and sales channels.
Accelerating Global Expansion
With approximately 190,000 current owners, AVATR has achieved notable market positions, ranking first in the luxury electric vehicle segment in Thailand, establishing a strong brand presence in the UAE, and gaining rapid traction in Singapore. In 2025, the company aims to enter more than 50 countries and regions, with a planned network of over 160 channels worldwide.
The brand’s international growth strategy reflects a “Born Global” mindset. AVATR’s expansion is not only about market penetration but also about reshaping perceptions of new luxury, combining intelligent systems with original design to create globally competitive electric vehicles.
A Statement for the Future of Intelligent Luxury EVs
The debut of the AVATR VISION XPECTRA in Munich represents more than the launch of a concept car — it signals the emergence of a new design and technology philosophy in the luxury EV sector. By blending emotion-driven interaction with advanced autonomy, AVATR is positioning itself as a global contender in intelligent mobility, while highlighting the evolution of Chinese automotive manufacturing from mass production to high-end innovation.
