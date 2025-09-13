AVATR Unveils VISION XPECTRA in Munich, Defining a New Era of Emotive Luxury

At its “Brilliant New Horizon AVATR Brand Day” in Munich on September 7, AVATR Technology set a new tone for the luxury electric vehicle market with the global unveiling of the AVATR VISION XPECTRA. Designed at the company’s Global Design Center in Munich under the direction of Chief Design Officer Nader Faghihzadeh, the VISION XPECTRA embodies AVATR’s “Emotive Luxury” philosophy — an approach where technology, design, and emotion converge.