Moët Hennessy Redefines Grand Prix Hospitality at Monza with “Living Memories”
Since 2025, LVMH has been the global luxury partner of Formula 1 under a decade-long agreement uniting some of its most celebrated Maisons — Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy, and TAG Heuer. While the collaboration has already transformed race weekends into showcases of performance and refinement, the Monza Grand Prix proved to be a landmark moment. For the first time this season, Moët Hennessy extended its influence beyond the circuit’s edge, curating an exclusive off-track experience that resonated with the same precision, heritage, and drama as the race itself.
Elevating Monza Beyond the Track
The setting was Garage 21 in Milan, a venue known for its modern elegance and cultural cachet. On Saturday evening, the space was transformed into a stage for an extraordinary gastronomic journey orchestrated by Massimo Bottura, the visionary three Michelin-starred chef. Each dish — inspired by pivotal moments in Formula 1 history — became a story in itself, paired with the distinctive character of Moët Hennessy’s portfolio: Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Belvedere, and Whispering Angel. The result was a seamless dialogue between haute cuisine and the world’s most celebrated wines and spirits.
Honoring a Racing Legend
The evening carried an emotional dimension with a tribute to Sir Jackie Stewart. The three-time Formula 1 World Champion, whose connection to Monza is cemented in racing history, was recognized for his career achievements and his role in popularizing one of the sport’s most enduring traditions — the champagne spray on the podium. Stewart’s celebratory moment decades ago with Moët & Chandon has become an indelible symbol of victory, now woven into the DNA of Formula 1 celebrations.
A New Benchmark in Luxury Motorsport Experiences
The Monza activation demonstrated the evolving nature of Moët Hennessy’s Formula 1 presence. On track, the partnership celebrates speed, skill, and competition. Off track, it curates environments where the senses are indulged and memories are created. By intertwining the adrenaline of the race with the craftsmanship of its Maisons, Moët Hennessy offers guests an immersive, multi-sensory experience — one that speaks equally to lovers of motorsport and connoisseurs of luxury.
This approach affirms the company’s commitment to “Living Memories,” a philosophy rooted in creating moments that linger long after the final lap. It is a vision supported by Moët Hennessy’s broader legacy: a collective of 26 globally renowned Maisons, each defined by exceptional terroirs, meticulous artistry, and a dedication to sustainability through its Living Soils Living Together program.
The Intersection of Heritage and Modern Prestige
The Monza Grand Prix weekend was more than a race; it was a celebration of the artistry, history, and innovation that define both Formula 1 and Moët Hennessy. In bringing these worlds together, the brand has set a new precedent for what luxury partnerships in sport can achieve — turning the thrill of competition into a curated cultural experience that transcends the finish line.
