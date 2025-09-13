Moët Hennessy Redefines Grand Prix Hospitality at Monza with “Living Memories”

The Monza activation demonstrated the evolving nature of Moët Hennessy’s Formula 1 presence. On track, the partnership celebrates speed, skill, and competition. Off track, it curates environments where the senses are indulged and memories are created. By intertwining the adrenaline of the race with the craftsmanship of its Maisons, Moët Hennessy offers guests an immersive, multi-sensory experience — one that speaks equally to lovers of motorsport and connoisseurs of luxury.

This approach affirms the company’s commitment to “Living Memories,” a philosophy rooted in creating moments that linger long after the final lap. It is a vision supported by Moët Hennessy’s broader legacy: a collective of 26 globally renowned Maisons, each defined by exceptional terroirs, meticulous artistry, and a dedication to sustainability through its Living Soils Living Together program.