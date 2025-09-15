SERES Power Unveils Next-Generation Super Range-Extender System at IAA MOBILITY 2025
At this year’s IAA MOBILITY, SERES Power marked a milestone in the evolution of electric vehicle technology with the global debut of its latest-generation SERES Super Range-Extender System, cutting-edge high-efficiency engine technology, and a new-generation distributed e-Drive system.
The launch, held on September 9, drew more than 60 representatives from industry giants including AVL, Bosch, Mahle, Schaeffler, Valeo, Stellantis, Mubea, and Infineon, alongside international media. The event served not only as a technology showcase but also as a platform for SERES to deepen collaboration with supply chain partners in its mission to deliver safer, more intelligent, and more convenient mobility solutions to global markets.
The New Benchmark in Range-Extender Technology
At the heart of the announcement was the next-generation SERES Super Range-Extender System, built on the proprietary Saiyi (C2E) Range-Extender Architecture and RoboREX Intelligent Control Technology. The result is a trifecta of industry-leading benefits: quiet operation, high integration, and exceptional efficiency.
The C2E Architecture follows an All-in-ONE integrated design — merging the engine, motor, control systems, and housing — achieving ultimate compactness, improved cost control, and streamlined production. RoboREX shifts the operating paradigm from passive to active energy management, enabling intelligent, proactive control over power distribution.
In performance terms, the improvements are striking:
Comprehensive fuel consumption reduced by 15%
Noise perception cut by 90%
Actual efficiency reaching 3.65 kWh/L
Maximum thermal efficiency at 44.8%, leading mass-produced range-extenders
Distributed e-Drive for Luxury-Grade Safety and Performance
Complementing the range-extender system, SERES showcased its distributed electric drive technology, engineered to enhance both driving pleasure and safety — aligning with the brand’s belief that “safety is the ultimate luxury.”
The platform supports dual-motor, three-motor, and four-motor distributed architectures, adaptable to vehicles from Class A to Class D. This flexibility ensures tailored power delivery and dynamic control across diverse luxury vehicle categories.
Proven Success and Market Leadership
Range-extended technology has emerged as a preferred choice for high-end luxury consumers, delivering the benefits of electric mobility without charging anxiety. SERES Power’s expertise is backed by an impressive 3,900+ patents and over 100 industry honors.
Its technology is already proven in the market, notably through its integration in AITO models. As of today, REEV AITO sales have surpassed 750,000 units, with the AITO 9 leading the ¥500,000-level luxury car segment in China.
Growth by the Numbers
In 2024 alone, SERES Power achieved annual revenue of 9.2 billion yuan, marking 132% year-on-year growth. Sales of its powertrains topped 600,000 units, while motor and electronic control products exceeded 900,000 units. The company now collaborates with 25 industry partners, further cementing its role as a leading innovator in the EV powertrain space.
The debut of the next-generation SERES Super Range-Extender System at IAA MOBILITY 2025 reinforces the company’s vision of merging engineering precision, intelligent control, and scalable performance to meet the demands of luxury electric mobility. As SERES Power continues to expand globally, its focus remains on shaping an EV landscape where range, refinement, and responsibility coexist seamlessly.
