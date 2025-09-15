SERES Power Unveils Next-Generation Super Range-Extender System at IAA MOBILITY 2025

At this year’s IAA MOBILITY, SERES Power marked a milestone in the evolution of electric vehicle technology with the global debut of its latest-generation SERES Super Range-Extender System, cutting-edge high-efficiency engine technology, and a new-generation distributed e-Drive system.

The launch, held on September 9, drew more than 60 representatives from industry giants including AVL, Bosch, Mahle, Schaeffler, Valeo, Stellantis, Mubea, and Infineon, alongside international media. The event served not only as a technology showcase but also as a platform for SERES to deepen collaboration with supply chain partners in its mission to deliver safer, more intelligent, and more convenient mobility solutions to global markets.