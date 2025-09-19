Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula One™ Bring a High-Speed Celebration to Grand Central
Source: Glenfiddich
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
This September, the energy of Formula One™ and the elegance of Scotch whisky converge at Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall. On September 23 and 24, Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team will host an interactive pop-up in celebration of the newly released Glenfiddich 16 Year Old. The experience promises to capture both the thrill of the racetrack and the artistry of whisky-making, offering New Yorkers an event that is equal parts spectacle and indulgence.
A Fusion of Icons
The collaboration between Glenfiddich, the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky, and Aston Martin Formula One™ Team reflects a shared ethos of craftsmanship, performance, and innovation.
Claudia Falcone, Glenfiddich’s Global Brand Director, framed the milestone succinctly:
“Through this collaboration we invite enthusiasts worldwide to engage with these iconic brands in bold new ways and create memorable moments that reach far beyond the racetrack.”
Claudia Falcone, Glenfiddich’s Global Brand Director
The limited-edition 16 Year Old release, bottled at 43% Alc./Vol., marries American oak wine casks, new American barrels, and second-fill bourbon casks to produce notes of maple syrup, caramelized ginger, fresh fruit, and Chantilly cream. The whisky will be available nationwide beginning September 2025, priced at $75.
Inside the Grand Central Experience
Over two days, whisky lovers and F1 fans will find themselves immersed in an environment designed to stimulate every sense. Guests can:
Sample the Glenfiddich 16 Year Old neat or as part of signature cocktails.
Step into the world of racing with a full-scale Aston Martin Formula One™ replica car.
Test their reflexes with an F1-inspired Batak challenge.
Customize keepsakes at a dedicated station and leave with exclusive branded swag.
The celebration extends beyond Vanderbilt Hall. Select cocktails will be available at Grand Central’s Grand Brasserie and Campbell restaurants, while Central Cellars will offer complimentary bottle engraving with Glenfiddich purchases.
Design Meets Performance
Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich Malt Master, emphasized the balance at the heart of the new release:
“The Glenfiddich 16-Year-Old is a true testament to this philosophy. It combines craftsmanship and precision in a whisky that invites exploration and discovery, much like the journey of our partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team.”
Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich Malt Master
With the Aston Martin Formula One™ car on display, the partnership between heritage whisky and high-performance engineering becomes tangible. Both brands share a legacy rooted in tradition yet driven by innovation—qualities that resonate strongly in New York, a city defined by its appetite for excellence.
A Free Invitation
Admission to the Grand Central experience is complimentary for those 21 and older with valid ID. Whether attending to sip an expertly crafted cocktail, admire the sleek design of an Aston Martin, or collect personalized mementos, the pop-up offers a rare opportunity to engage with two global icons in one place.
