Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula One™ Bring a High-Speed Celebration to Grand Central

This September, the energy of Formula One™ and the elegance of Scotch whisky converge at Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall. On September 23 and 24, Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team will host an interactive pop-up in celebration of the newly released Glenfiddich 16 Year Old. The experience promises to capture both the thrill of the racetrack and the artistry of whisky-making, offering New Yorkers an event that is equal parts spectacle and indulgence.