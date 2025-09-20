Hedley Studios Drives Automotive Art to Global Stages in 2025
Source: Hedley Studios
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Summer of Showcases
This past summer, Hedley Studios—the only atelier creating drivable automotive art in collaboration with Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, and Ferrari—expanded its global presence with a series of headline-making appearances across Europe and the United States. The studio, known for its scaled, hand-crafted recreations of legendary cars, brought its rare creations to some of the most exclusive cultural and luxury events of the season.
In Porto Cervo, Sardinia, Hedley Studios unveiled its first dedicated European retail space on the prestigious Waterfront. The showroom featured the Bugatti Baby II, Ferrari Testa Rossa J, and Bentley Blower Jnr alongside icons of haute horlogerie and yachting, aligning automotive craftsmanship with the broader language of luxury.
Cannes: Automotive Icons Meet Cinematic Glamour
During the Cannes Film Festival, Hedley Studios staged a cinematic pop-up at IGY Vieux Port de Cannes Marina, overlooking the Palais des Festivals. The presentation brought all four of the atelier’s drivable artworks into dialogue with the red-carpet atmosphere. The brand also played a philanthropic role, donating a limited-edition Monaco Grand Prix Bugatti Baby II to the amfAR Gala Cannes. Auctioned by Simon de Pury, the piece raised $366,000 (€325,000) to benefit the foundation—an emphatic demonstration of how artistry, automotive history, and philanthropy can converge on the world stage.
The Hamptons: Equestrian Elegance and Cultural Legacy
At the Hampton Classic Horse Show’s 50th anniversary, Hedley Studios took home the “Most Innovative” award in the VIP Tabletop Competition. The studio’s installation built a transparent dining tablescape around a Ferrari Testa Rossa J finished in Giallo Triplostrato with a Bordeaux racing stripe and interior. Illuminated by integrated LEDs, the car served as a sculptural centerpiece against the backdrop of the Grand Prix jumper ring.
Later in the summer, Hedley Studios partnered with the Parrish Art Museum for its Midsummer Gala, further embedding automotive art into the cultural fabric of the Hamptons. Founder and CEO Ben Hedley also led a collectors’ talk, underscoring the studio’s role as both artisan and thought leader in the evolving dialogue between fine art and design.
A Global Collectors’ Community
Each of these appearances reinforced the studio’s unique position as the only officially licensed creator of drivable artworks for four of the world’s most storied marques. With owners across six continents and more than 60 countries, Hedley Studios has cultivated a privileged community of collectors who view its pieces as much as heritage objects as they are functional vehicles.
Reflecting on the season, Ben Hedley said:
This summer marked a pivotal chapter in our journey. From Sardinia to the Hamptons, we have been privileged to share our creations in the world’s most discerning environments. These experiences highlight our vision to merge heritage, craftsmanship and innovation on a global scale – and this is only the beginning.”
Ben Hedley
Backed for the Future
In August, the studio secured further financial support from Island Capital Group. Andrew Farkas, the firm’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, noted:
“Hedley Studios continues to position itself as a leader in the creation of luxury, drivable artworks. We are thrilled to be part of their growth journey and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”
Andrew Farkas
A New Chapter: Ferrari Testa Rossa J ‘Lucybelle II’
As summer transitions into fall, Hedley Studios is preparing to debut one of its most ambitious creations to date: the Ferrari Testa Rossa J ‘Lucybelle II.’ This strictly limited special edition is finished with a race-weathered patina that evokes the Ferrari 250 TR that competed at Le Mans in 1958. The piece reflects the studio’s meticulous attention to detail and its commitment to honoring motorsport heritage through artistry and design.
Redefining the Art of Driving
Since its inception, Hedley Studios has produced 500 limited-edition models, each one hand-built by artisans in Bicester, England. These works transcend traditional definitions of automotive collecting, positioning the car as both cultural artifact and functional artwork. By placing its creations at the heart of the global luxury calendar, Hedley Studios has demonstrated that automotive art can move beyond the garage and into galleries, galas, and global conversations.
