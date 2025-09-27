ICON 4x4 Unveils Bespoke 1970 Bronco Roadster
Source: ICON 4x4
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
ICON 4x4, the Los Angeles–based atelier celebrated for transforming classic utility vehicles into modern masterpieces, has revealed one of its most distinctive creations yet: a one-of-a-kind 1970 Ford Bronco Roadster. Designed for the discerning driver who values both heritage and performance, this bespoke build channels the free-spirited ethos of summer while delivering cutting-edge engineering beneath its vintage silhouette.
The Spirit of the Roadster
Open-air driving may have defined an era, but in ICON’s hands it becomes timeless.
“I am so happy with this one in so many ways. In fact, I consider this to be the ultimate summer ride. Beach, coast, airflow—it’s the automotive equivalent of a good pair of flip-flops. If I were to build one of these for myself, I think it would be a Roadster because of how much fun this is to drive.”
ICON Founder & CEO Jonathan Ward
Roadster builds are rare within ICON’s portfolio, making this project particularly noteworthy. Every detail pays homage to the original Bronco’s rugged DNA while pushing the envelope in design and drivability.
Engineering for Today’s Driver
Beneath its restored bodywork sits a modern 5.0L Coyote V8 engine, producing 440 horsepower and approximately 440 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a five-speed manual transmission, the Roadster promises an exhilarating yet refined drive. Performance enhancements include hydroboosted ICON Sport Brakes with Brembo two-piece rotors and six-piston calipers, as well as Currie Industries Dana-based axles equipped with ARB locking differentials. A proprietary Borla stainless-steel exhaust system completes the mechanical symphony, delivering both power and precision on or off the road.
A Cohesive Design Narrative
ICON approached the design with a philosophy of balance—retro charm seamlessly integrated with modern sophistication. The exterior carries a cohesive monochromatic scheme, including a full-length soft top in matching blue, crafted from seven layers of laminated fabric for durability and weather protection.
Inside, ICON partnered with Pendleton and Sunbrella to create ombre-patterned custom vinyl seating, setting the tone for a palette of blue, orange, and gold accents. Design consistency extends to every element: the center console, seat hardware, rockers, fenders, and hood all echo the theme, ensuring visual harmony throughout.
Attention to Detail
The Bronco’s dashboard maintains a period-correct look while discreetly concealing modern amenities such as Vintage Air climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, a Pioneer audio system, navigation, and a reverse camera. ICON’s signature machined aluminum switchgear, bespoke gauges, LED lighting, heated front seats, and even a custom leather document bag emphasize the brand’s meticulous craftsmanship.
Practical refinements reinforce the commitment to both authenticity and usability. For instance, ICON reengineered the spare tire carrier to eliminate the weaknesses of the original design, proving that utility need not compromise elegance.
“This project was about creating a subtle retro vibe where everything ties together beautifully. From the hardware to the hidden modern amenities, every element was carefully considered to deliver both timeless style and exceptional usability.”
Jonathan Ward
A Modern Classic
This 1970 Bronco Roadster epitomizes ICON’s philosophy of merging heritage design with modern innovation. It is equal parts statement piece and capable machine—equally at home cruising a coastal highway or turning heads at a collector’s garage.
Custom Bronco builds from ICON 4x4 start at $292,000, with a commission timeline of approximately six months. For enthusiasts seeking a piece of automotive history reimagined for contemporary living, this Roadster represents the pinnacle of bespoke craftsmanship.
