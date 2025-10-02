When Will You Hail a Flying Uber?

It sounds like science fiction: calling an app, stepping into a sleek electric aircraft, and lifting off vertically above Manhattan traffic. But for companies like Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, and Vertical Aerospace, this is the billion-dollar race that could redefine the future of mobility. Uber first launched the idea with “Uber Elevate,” which was later acquired by Joby Aviation, and now the momentum is accelerating. Test flights have already taken place in California, Europe, and the Middle East, and regulatory agencies like the FAA and EASA are inching closer to approval frameworks.