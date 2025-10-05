Ikonic Yachts Unveils the Vanquish VQ58 “Take It Easy V” in Miami
Source: Ikonic Yachts
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Miami Beach remains a nexus for high-performance yachting, and this season it welcomes an exceptional addition. Ikonic Yachts has introduced Take It Easy V, a 58-foot Vanquish VQ58 built in 2022 and recently upgraded at the Vanquish shipyard. Priced at $2.6 million, the yacht represents a seamless marriage of Dutch engineering precision, contemporary design, and an uncompromising approach to lifestyle at sea.
A Statement in Design
Crafted from custom aluminum with no molds used, the VQ58 embodies Vanquish’s reputation for exclusivity and innovation. Its striking axe-bow profile ensures superior seakeeping, while a panoramic glass skylight hardtop draws light into its expansive interior. Deck areas have been designed for fluid transitions between indoor and outdoor living, creating a natural stage for both intimate escapes and lively gatherings.
Every surface reflects attention to detail, with Flexiteek synthetic teak decking, carbon-fiber sunshade poles, Versari pop-up cleats, and a Euro-designed misting system that enhances comfort on warm days. Even its anchor deployment from the hull bottom and extended boot stripe to the swim platform underscore the meticulous craftsmanship that defines this vessel.
Performance with Precision
The yacht is powered by twin Volvo Penta IPS950 engines and stabilized by a Seakeeper gyroscope, ensuring steady navigation and a cruising speed of 28 knots. This combination of speed and stability allows for exhilarating journeys without compromising on comfort. Advanced electrical systems and immersive entertainment features—highlighted by a Fusion audio setup paired with JL Audio amplifiers and custom speakers—further elevate the onboard experience.
Interiors of Modern Elegance
Below deck, Take It Easy V accommodates up to four guests across two cabins. Interiors combine refined wood finishes with sleek aluminum accents, newly upholstered furnishings, and custom linens. Spacious lounges double as private retreats or social spaces, while advanced climate control systems ensure year-round comfort, whether moored in the Caribbean or cruising along the Mediterranean coastline.
Equipped for Adventure
The yacht’s hydraulic transom garage houses a Vanquish VQ11 tender—an 11-foot FRP vessel with a Rotax 170HP inboard water jet—alongside two SeaBob F5 underwater scooters. Together, these additions underscore Take It Easy V’s dual nature: equally suited to serene evenings on deck or spirited days of waterborne exploration.
On the Market
Currently available for viewings in Fort Lauderdale, Take It Easy V enters the market as both a performance machine and a luxury retreat. With its blend of contemporary styling, cutting-edge engineering, and thoughtful amenities, the yacht stands as a statement of modern yachting culture—one where elegance and exhilaration coexist seamlessly.
