ECD Automotive Design Debuts Project Gravette: A Bespoke Porsche 911 (993) Reimagined for the Modern Era
A New Chapter in Automotive Craftsmanship
Known globally for its handcrafted luxury builds, ECD Automotive Design has turned its expertise toward a new frontier: Porsche. The debut of Project Gravette marks the company’s first bespoke Porsche creation—a meticulously re-engineered Porsche 911 (993) that pays homage to the model’s revered 1990s heritage while introducing ECD’s modern performance engineering and design sensibility.
“Project Gravette is a true celebration of Porsche’s golden era, elevated through the lens of modern performance and luxury. We wanted to create a very special car that honors the DNA of the 993 while imbuing the build with the precision engineering and bespoke details that define all our work. Gravette is a build that perfectly captures the nostalgia and glories of the 993’s past with the innovation and craftsmanship that ECD clients want in their cars.”
Elliot Humble, CTO of ECD Automotive Design
Engineering an Icon
At the core of Project Gravette lies an air-cooled, turbocharged M64 engine, delivering an estimated 500 horsepower. The powertrain is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and sport exhaust system, ensuring that every gear shift feels mechanical and purposeful. Enhanced by Brembo brakes, Bilstein sport suspension, and Michelin performance tires mounted on 18-inch RS-style wheels, the 993 is engineered for commanding performance without compromising refinement.
The result is a coupe that feels alive—both a tribute to Porsche’s mechanical purity and a showcase of ECD’s dedication to reimagining classics through contemporary craftsmanship.
Design That Honors the Past, Reimagined for the Present
Project Gravette’s exterior in Icy White gloss with Agate Gray metallic accents embodies understated confidence. Its wide-body stance, bespoke tea tray rear wing, and custom decals evoke the charisma of the original 993 while nodding to modern aerodynamic precision. Updated LED headlights and taillights subtly modernize the car’s silhouette, striking a balance between vintage authenticity and forward-thinking design.
Inside, the cockpit becomes a study in bespoke detail. Recaro Cross Sportster CS seats, upholstered in Hydes black leather with custom weave and metal grommet inserts, set the tone for a space that is both purposeful and indulgent. Matching OEM-style rear seats, Agate Gray trim, and a black suede headliner contribute to a cohesive interior aesthetic. Details such as billet silver hardware, white OEM-inspired gauges, and custom black seatbelts with white edging speak to ECD’s obsessive approach to precision and finish.
Technology Meets Tactility
While Project Gravette celebrates analog engineering, it seamlessly integrates modern technology for an elevated driving experience. A floating touchscreen stereo powered by Focal premium audio, Bluetooth connectivity, heated seats, automatic headlights, and a digital rearview mirror bring 21st-century comfort into a 1990s design framework. Every upgrade serves a purpose—enhancing the driving experience without diluting the essence of a true driver’s car.
“Every component of this build, from the billet metal finishes to the custom leatherwork, was designed to enhance the driving experience of this 993. Project Gravette is a special build for us in that the car is our very first ECD Porsche. After receiving so many requests from our clients to work on their Porsches, we finally acquiesced and could not be more pleased delivering Gravette. This is a driver’s car at its core, but it’s also a deeply personal piece of art that reflects the passion of our client.”
Elliot Humble
Redefining What a Custom Porsche Can Be
Crafted entirely in South Florida, Project Gravette captures the elegance of the open road—equally at home carving through Miami’s coastal drives as it is parked under the lights of an art fair. With its combination of heritage design, handcrafted precision, and powerhouse performance, the build embodies ECD Automotive Design’s evolution from British off-road icons to bespoke performance vehicles with global appeal.
