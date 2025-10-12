ECD Automotive Design Debuts Project Gravette: A Bespoke Porsche 911 (993) Reimagined for the Modern Era

“Every component of this build, from the billet metal finishes to the custom leatherwork, was designed to enhance the driving experience of this 993. Project Gravette is a special build for us in that the car is our very first ECD Porsche. After receiving so many requests from our clients to work on their Porsches, we finally acquiesced and could not be more pleased delivering Gravette. This is a driver’s car at its core, but it’s also a deeply personal piece of art that reflects the passion of our client.”

Elliot Humble