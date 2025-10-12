Louis Vuitton Unveils Bespoke Trophy Trunk for Formula 1® United States Grand Prix in Austin
Source: Louis Vuitton
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Meeting of Icons in Motion
When speed meets craftsmanship, heritage meets innovation. This October, Louis Vuitton once again joins the fast lane of international sport, presenting its bespoke Trophy Trunk for the Formula 1® MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2025 in Austin. The event, held from October 17 to 19 at the Circuit of The Americas, marks the 19th race of Formula 1’s 75th anniversary season, uniting two global institutions synonymous with precision, artistry, and ambition.
Victory Travels in Vuitton
As the official partner of Formula 1®, Louis Vuitton continues its tradition of celebrating triumph through design with the unveiling of its latest Trophy Trunk, handcrafted at the House’s legendary atelier in Asnières, France. Clad in the brand’s iconic Monogram canvas, the trunk bears a striking “V” for both Victory and Vuitton, while the black and white Damier motif nods to the sport’s checkered flag—a timeless emblem of success.
Each trunk is entirely bespoke, created by master artisans in a workshop that has symbolized Louis Vuitton’s spirit of innovation since the late 19th century. It was here, in 1897, that Georges Vuitton, son of the founder, pioneered “Vuittonite”—a weather-resistant material designed to withstand the rigors of early automotive travel. That forward-thinking ethos continues today, linking the maison’s legacy of travel with Formula 1’s modern pursuit of speed and excellence.
A New Creative Signature for Austin
This year, Louis Vuitton introduces a new creative visual identity to the Austin circuit, with its logo transformed into a dynamic graphic expression that mirrors velocity and heat. Displayed throughout the Circuit of The Americas, the on-track signage fuses seamlessly with the race’s kinetic energy, translating the thrill of competition into a visual dialogue between motion and craftsmanship.
Set in the heart of Texas, Austin has evolved into an international destination for motorsport, culture, and design. Louis Vuitton’s presence underscores the city’s growing reputation as a nexus where fashion, art, and sport converge—a reflection of both entities’ shared commitment to creativity and reinvention.
Craftsmanship Meets Performance
Beyond the spectacle of the race, the collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Formula 1® exemplifies how two worlds rooted in performance—one mechanical, one artisanal—can share the same pursuit of perfection. “Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton” is not just a phrase but a philosophy, one that encapsulates the artistry, endurance, and precision shared by both the racetrack and the atelier.
Louis Vuitton’s continued partnership with Formula 1®, part of LVMH’s Global Partnership announced in October 2024, expands upon its previous collaborations with the Automobile Club de Monaco, for which the House designed the Trophy Trunk for the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco™ between 2021 and 2024. This ongoing relationship signifies the luxury brand’s growing role within the global sports landscape, where the worlds of fashion, design, and performance increasingly intertwine.
Where Heritage Drives the Future
As engines ignite and the world’s best drivers take to the track, Louis Vuitton’s presence at the Formula 1® United States Grand Prix reaffirms a timeless ideal—that the pursuit of excellence knows no boundaries. Whether expressed through the precision of a handcrafted trunk or the finesse of a finely tuned race car, both disciplines share the same enduring truth: greatness is built through mastery, vision, and the will to keep moving forward.
At the Circuit of The Americas, Louis Vuitton’s Trophy Trunk stands as both a symbol of victory and a celebration of craftsmanship—a reminder that in every race, as in every journey, Victory Travels in Vuitton.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.