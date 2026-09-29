PriorityEvac Is Changing How Florida Escapes A Hurricane

The biggest challenge a lot of people face is that when these storms start to come and get into the media, that's when everybody starts to think about evacuating and leaving. Often, it's almost too late by then. Even prior to landfall, hurricanes can start shutting down airports. So we wanted to create this aviation option. Our partner, Global Crossing Airlines, or Global X, is out of Miami. They have a family of Airbus A320s that are already in Miami and ready to pre-position. They were a natural partner for us because they're repositioning airplanes anyway when a storm comes. As a partner, it made a lot of sense for us to use that aviation capacity that's already there to evacuate people prior to the storm. Then we've got another partner, Project Dynamo, which has executed thousands of rescues across the globe, including war-torn areas and other natural disasters. They're very active in that space, so they're a great logistical ground partner to team with us. Along with Global X and us together, I think we've made a really powerful team.

Tim Houston, Chief Operating Officer, PriorityEvac