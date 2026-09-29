PriorityEvac Is Changing How Florida Escapes A Hurricane

At a Glance
Every hurricane season, millions of Floridians eventually confront the same question: When should we leave?
The question sounds simple until a major storm begins moving toward the state. Leave too early, and the storm may shift, weaken, or miss your area entirely. Wait too long, and the choices begin disappearing. Commercial airline seats become scarce, highways fill with vehicles, fuel becomes harder to find, and airports begin changing their operations well before a hurricane reaches landfall. PriorityEvac was created around a deceptively simple idea: plan evacuation before the emergency begins, not improvise once everyone else has reached the same conclusion. The company has launched a membership-based hurricane evacuation program that gives eligible Florida residents and seasonal homeowners access to pre-arranged aviation capacity when predetermined storm criteria are met. Rather than searching for an airplane after a hurricane becomes an immediate threat, members enter the season with an evacuation plan already in place.
That distinction is important because PriorityEvac isn't selling a last-minute airline ticket. It is selling preparedness. Membership for the 2026 coverage season is $1,250 per person and includes access to the company's contracted evacuation network, with no per-event activation fee or storm-related surge pricing. The program currently covers 12 Florida counties along the state's east and west coasts. When an activation occurs, members are contacted directly and assigned evacuation logistics, including their departure airport and other necessary information. The program's current airport network includes Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Sarasota, and Fort Myers, with evacuation flights headed to Atlanta.
The most interesting part of PriorityEvac may be what happens before anyone boards an airplane. The company has contracted aviation capacity in advance rather than waiting for a hurricane to create a demand spike. Global Crossing Airlines operates the evacuation flights, using Airbus A320 aircraft, while PriorityEvac's operational model is designed to have capacity available before commercial aviation and private charter options become increasingly constrained. The company says its aircraft and personnel begin positioning during the pre-activation phase, allowing the operation to move from monitoring to evacuation when its predetermined criteria are satisfied.
That requires a different mindset from conventional travel. Airlines generally operate according to schedules, demand, and changing operational conditions. An evacuation operation has to anticipate what those conditions will look like hours or days later. A plane that is available in Miami before a storm becomes a serious threat may be far more valuable than an airplane someone attempts to charter after thousands of other travelers have made the same decision. PriorityEvac's model is therefore built around securing the resource first and making the evacuation decision second. The aircraft is part of the solution, but the planning behind the aircraft is arguably more important.
Knowing when to evacuate is one of the most difficult aspects of hurricane preparedness. PriorityEvac has built its activation system around National Hurricane Center forecast data and predetermined thresholds rather than leaving that decision to individual members or last-minute judgment. During the pre-activation phase, the company monitors storm development and forecast probabilities. A formal activation requires specific timing and severity conditions, including National Hurricane Center indicators involving hurricane watches, tropical-storm-force wind probabilities, and projected storm intensity.
That is where the expertise of the people behind the program becomes particularly interesting. PriorityEvac's leadership includes Wally Barnes, a retired National Hurricane Center senior hurricane specialist and lead forecaster who spent 18 years at the NHC and had decision-making responsibility involving tropical cyclone forecasts. Barnes also served as an Air Force aerial reconnaissance weather officer with the Hurricane Hunters. His role gives the company something considerably more substantial than an app displaying the latest hurricane track: institutional forecasting experience incorporated into the rules governing an evacuation operation.
The other critical component is Tim Houston, PriorityEvac's Chief Operating Officer. Houston is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and former Chief of Operations at the NORAD/USNORTHCOM Joint Operations Center, with extensive experience in large-scale aviation and interagency operations. He also brings firsthand experience coordinating hurricane evacuations. That combination of military operations and disaster logistics is central to the company's philosophy: decisions have to be made while there is still time to execute them.
The biggest challenge a lot of people face is that when these storms start to come and get into the media, that's when everybody starts to think about evacuating and leaving. Often, it's almost too late by then. Even prior to landfall, hurricanes can start shutting down airports. So we wanted to create this aviation option. Our partner, Global Crossing Airlines, or Global X, is out of Miami. They have a family of Airbus A320s that are already in Miami and ready to pre-position. They were a natural partner for us because they're repositioning airplanes anyway when a storm comes. As a partner, it made a lot of sense for us to use that aviation capacity that's already there to evacuate people prior to the storm. Then we've got another partner, Project Dynamo, which has executed thousands of rescues across the globe, including war-torn areas and other natural disasters. They're very active in that space, so they're a great logistical ground partner to team with us. Along with Global X and us together, I think we've made a really powerful team.
Tim Houston, Chief Operating Officer, PriorityEvac
PriorityEvac's concept becomes particularly compelling when evacuation is viewed as something larger than transportation. A household may include elderly parents, children, pets, medications, vehicles, luggage, and people who cannot simply jump into a car and drive north for 18 hours. The company's own planning materials identify those household complications as a central part of the problem it is attempting to solve.
The operational model therefore includes more than an aircraft. Once an activation occurs, members are contacted through multiple channels, including phone, text, and email. Project Dynamo, a veteran-led disaster-response organization, serves as PriorityEvac's operational and crisis-response partner, providing case management and logistical coordination during activation events. According to PriorityEvac, Dynamo has completed thousands of evacuations and specializes in time-sensitive evacuation operations, manifest management, and field coordination.
That human layer could prove just as important as the airplane. During a hurricane, information arrives from multiple directions, and circumstances can change rapidly. Having a predetermined person responsible for helping coordinate a household's departure eliminates at least one variable from an already complicated situation.
There is an unmistakable luxury component to PriorityEvac, but it isn't necessarily about flying first class. It is about buying certainty.
For $1,250 per person for the 2026 season, a member isn't purchasing unlimited private aviation. The membership provides access to a contracted evacuation network during qualifying activation events, with coverage for up to two Red Activation Events during the season. Optional pet accommodations are available under the program's requirements.
That distinction puts PriorityEvac somewhere between emergency preparedness and private aviation. It is not a conventional travel service, and it isn't simply another concierge product. Its value is concentrated in the hours before a hurricane makes conventional options increasingly difficult. For households with substantial property, elderly family members, pets or simply a strong desire not to gamble with the timing of an evacuation, the proposition is straightforward: make the difficult decisions before the storm forces everyone to make them simultaneously.
Recent coverage has already framed the $1,250 annual fee as a preparedness investment rather than an ordinary travel expense. The company itself makes essentially the same argument: the goal is to establish the plan before hurricane week rather than attempt to construct one in the middle of it.
PriorityEvac is launching at a moment when hurricane preparedness is becoming increasingly sophisticated. Weather forecasting has become more detailed, communication is instantaneous, and aviation can move large numbers of people hundreds of miles in a relatively short period of time. The remaining challenge is coordination: putting all of those capabilities together before the emergency reaches its most chaotic stage.
That is ultimately what makes PriorityEvac worth watching. The company's proposition isn't that hurricanes can be predicted perfectly. They can't. It is that the response to an approaching hurricane can be planned systematically even when the storm itself remains unpredictable.
The company currently operates within a defined Florida footprint, but its model raises a much larger question about the future of disaster preparedness. Could pre-arranged evacuation networks eventually become part of hurricane planning in other coastal states? Could similar models work for other natural disasters? And as aviation, weather intelligence and emergency logistics become increasingly integrated, could preparedness itself become a service people purchase before they need it?
Those are questions for the next stage of PriorityEvac's story. For now, its message is remarkably simple: don't wait for the hurricane to decide how you're going to leave.
Plan the departure first.
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