Bradford Rand on the Cars, Culture and Community Behind the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance

While the Concours celebrates some of the most iconic automobiles in history, Rand is also looking toward the future of the collector-car world. He believes hybrid and fully electric vehicles will increasingly become part of the landscape, noting that “the future collector cars will certainly feature those that are hybrid and solely electric like the new Ferrari Luce.” At the same time, he recognizes that traditional collectors remain deeply passionate about the classic gasoline-powered automobiles of the 1960s through the 1980s.