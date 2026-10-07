Bradford Rand on the Cars, Culture and Community Behind the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance

At a Glance
For Bradford Rand, the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance has always been about more than extraordinary automobiles. When he first created the event, his vision was “for a day filled with rare motorcars in combination with philanthropy.” What began as intimate brunch gatherings at private Hamptons homes for approximately 75 guests eventually grew to require a larger setting, and since 2018, the event has found its home on a Polo Field.
Today, the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance has become one of the East Coast’s most anticipated luxury automotive events, bringing together collectors, luxury brands, philanthropists and Hamptons tastemakers for a day that celebrates both automotive excellence and giving back.
The 2026 event was particularly memorable for Rand, who says it stood out because of “the sheer number of guests and exotic motorcars,” with Ferrari and Porsche especially well represented. The event also welcomed new Title Sponsor MAST Capital, developer of Cipriani Residences and The Perigon Miami Beach, whose presence added another level of luxury to the experience with caviar, champagne and a sophisticated environment for guests interested in the properties.
For Rand, creating an event that combines business, philanthropy and lifestyle is essential. “I feel it’s quite important to have all of the elements,” he says, because it gives guests “multiple reasons to spend the day with us.” In a destination as socially active as the Hamptons, where there are countless events competing for attention, the Concours has developed its own unique magnetism, drawing car collectors, philanthropists, residents and visitors who simply want to spend the day socializing with like-minded people.
The event’s carefully curated lineup of brands is another important part of its appeal. The RAND Luxury team seeks sponsors that represent what Rand calls “the best of the best.” “This year, guests were treated to the latest automobiles from Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley, alongside luxury residences from MAST Capital, home entertainment from Bang & Olufsen, the exclusive Motor Club and rare cognac from Louis XIII / Rémy Martin.”
Creating an experience that people genuinely look forward to attending, however, comes down to fundamentals. Rand believes the formula is simple: “provide first-class customer service, invite the right people, and have sponsors that fit the demographic.” Philanthropy adds another meaningful layer, giving both sponsors and attendees an additional reason to participate.
It is also why the Concours feels so naturally connected to its surroundings. “The Hamptons Concours d’Elegance is the Hamptons!” Rand says. The event brings together “fine food, cars, lifestyle brands and philanthropy,” essentially all the elements associated with the Hamptons lifestyle in one sophisticated setting.
Keeping that experience fresh from year to year is equally important. Rand and his team continually change the lineup of automobiles and introduce new sponsors so that the event never feels like a repeat of the previous summer. The hosts also evolve, with this year’s event featuring world-renowned chef and restaurant entrepreneur Todd English as well as reality television star Ramona Singer.
While the Concours celebrates some of the most iconic automobiles in history, Rand is also looking toward the future of the collector-car world. He believes hybrid and fully electric vehicles will increasingly become part of the landscape, noting that “the future collector cars will certainly feature those that are hybrid and solely electric like the new Ferrari Luce.” At the same time, he recognizes that traditional collectors remain deeply passionate about the classic gasoline-powered automobiles of the 1960s through the 1980s.
For Rand, the growth of the event is one of his proudest accomplishments. He points to its consistent increase in attendance and collector-car participation, but the philanthropic impact may be even more meaningful. “Over the years, the events have raised tens of thousands of dollars for animals in need and supported organizations including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, South Fork Natural History Museum, VH1 Save the Music and the Red Cross.”
Ultimately, Rand hopes guests take away something beyond the spectacular cars. His goal is for everyone to have “a lovely time socializing and mingling with like-minded people” while also giving back to the charities supported by the event.
As for what comes next, Rand and the RAND Luxury team are already looking beyond the Hamptons. “We are currently looking to expand the concours events to other affluent cities in the United States,” he says, suggesting that the successful formula of luxury, automotive passion, networking and philanthropy could soon be introduced to new audiences around the country.
Rand’s portfolio extends beyond automobiles as well. Once or twice a year, he produces concerts featuring tributes to classic rock, including The Doors and Depeche Mode. His next concert is scheduled for October 14, 2026, at The Cutting Room in New York City and features musicians who have performed with original members of The Doors for more than 20 years, including drummer Ty Dennis and guitarist Forrest Penner.
From rare Ferraris on a Hamptons Polo Field to classic rock concerts in New York City, Bradford Rand has built a career around creating experiences that bring people together. The Hamptons Concours d’Elegance may be centered around the automobile, but its enduring appeal lies in something broader: the celebration of luxury, community, philanthropy and the shared passions that make an experience memorable.
For tickets and more information, visit RAND Luxury. Follow along on Instagram at @RANDLuxury, @HamptonsConcours and @BradfordRand.
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