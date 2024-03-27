The Algonquin Times Square: Legendary Elegance Meets Modern Mystique

One of the unique experiences offered at the hotel is a tarot card reading by Cardsy B, an author and the go-to Tarot reader for celebrities and C-level executives. With her wealth of knowledge and years of experience, she can provide tarot readings in either a group setting or a one-on-one session. Tarot is a powerful tool for self-discovery, and Cardsy B is renowned for her ability to provide clarity and direction. This is an opportunity not to be missed.