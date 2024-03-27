The Algonquin Times Square: Legendary Elegance Meets Modern Mystique

Experience the unique charm of The Algonquin Times Square, one of the friendliest and most culture-rich hotels in the city. As you step through the front doors, you'll be greeted not only by the concierge but also by the hotel's beloved resident feline, a long-time favorite for generations.
Choosing to stay at The Algonquin Hotel Times Square means being at the heart of the city's best offerings, with Broadway and Bryant Park just steps away. This upscale hotel is also conveniently located near Times Square and Rockefeller Center, ensuring you're never far from the city's vibrant energy.
Make yourself at home in one of the 181 guestrooms featuring iPod docking stations and flat-screen televisions. Your pillowtop bed comes with premium bedding. Wireless internet access keeps you connected, and cable programming is available for your entertainment. With a stay at The Algonquin Hotel Times Square, Autograph Collection, you'll have your own private oasis right in the midst of the city's hustle and bustle.
Take advantage of recreation opportunities such as a 24-hour fitness center and other amenities, including a 24-hour business center, express check-out and complimentary newspapers in the lobby. Enjoy a satisfying meal in the lobby restaurant and quench your thirst with your favorite drink at the bar/lounge.
Planning an event in New York? This hotel has 4953 square feet of space consisting of conference space and seven meeting rooms. Self-parking (subject to charges) is available onsite.
One of the unique experiences offered at the hotel is a tarot card reading by Cardsy B, an author and the go-to Tarot reader for celebrities and C-level executives. With her wealth of knowledge and years of experience, she can provide tarot readings in either a group setting or a one-on-one session. Tarot is a powerful tool for self-discovery, and Cardsy B is renowned for her ability to provide clarity and direction. This is an opportunity not to be missed.
Whether you're looking for a relaxing stay or a psychic look into your future, you simply can't go wrong with the Algonquin Times Square!