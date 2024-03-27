Urban Oasis: Experiencing The James NoMad

Seeking an exclusive hotel experience in NoMad? Uncover The James New York NoMad, a rare find nestled in the heart of the city. Our hotel offers a tranquil escape just steps away from New York City's most iconic attractions. Immerse yourself in the best of both worlds with our serene oasis and the vibrant city life at your doorstep.
Convenience meets tranquility at The James NoMad. Strategically located at the corner of 29th Street and Madison Avenue, our hotel is the perfect base for urban adventurers. Explore the city's bustling streets and retreat to our peaceful sanctuary at the end of the day.
Their mindfully appointed hotel rooms and suites offer the ultimate urban tranquility: luxurious pillow-top mattresses, Turkish cotton towels, dimmable lighting, and in-room Four Bodies Wellness programming in the beating heart of NoMad. Choose from gorgeous accommodations, including standard king, queen, deluxe, and penthouse suites.
The hotel boasts a wealth of top-notch amenities designed to pamper and indulge. Experience sanctuary, serenity, and scene with our state-of-the-art fitness facilities, mindfully curated in-room wellness programming, and local art inspired by the vibrant neighborhood we call home. Discover a world of luxe amenities and innovative guest services beyond the sanctuary of our rooms and suites, including mouthwatering in-room dining by LDV Hospitality and James Club amenities like coffee, tea, and fresh fruit, plus a wine & bites hour daily for the comfort and convenience of our guests.
Craving for more? Indulge in a culinary adventure at Scarpetta, conveniently located right off the lobby of the hotel. The Italian expression “fare la scarpetta” describes the gesture of taking a little boot-shaped piece of bread to soak up the remaining sauce left in the pot of one’s home kitchen. The restaurant’s name is derived from this familial gesture and represents the indulgent pleasure of savoring a meal down to its very last taste.
Finish off the perfect evening with a nightcap at The Seville, the hidden speakeasy located right under your feet. Transport yourself to a bygone era in this speakeasy-style New York cocktail lounge. Enjoy live music and crafted cocktails with a twist, like a wood-planked smoked old-fashioned or barrel-aged Negroni, served up tableside.