Urban Oasis: Experiencing The James NoMad

Craving for more? Indulge in a culinary adventure at Scarpetta, conveniently located right off the lobby of the hotel. The Italian expression “fare la scarpetta” describes the gesture of taking a little boot-shaped piece of bread to soak up the remaining sauce left in the pot of one’s home kitchen. The restaurant’s name is derived from this familial gesture and represents the indulgent pleasure of savoring a meal down to its very last taste.