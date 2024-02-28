A Luxurious Oasis in Miami's Venetian Islands: The Epitome of Waterfront Living

At the heart of Miami's exclusive Venetian Islands, there is a stunning available luxury home that stands out from the rest as a modern and private oasis destined for sophisticated living. With a price tag of $22,900,000, this property is not just a home; it's a lavish retreat for someone with refined taste.
Now, you might be on an island, but this isn't Gilligan's Island, and you're in for a treat to discover a prime example of waterfront living at its finest. It's a home that combines elegance with the vibrancy of Miami life in one. Take a look at this exceptional property that I found absolutely breathtaking.
Property Spotlight: 250 W San Marino Drive, Miami Beach
Situated on a double lot, this luxurious property, covering 4,434 square feet, offers a rare combination of wide-open space and privacy with an unbelievable view. The Venetian Islands, considered to be a part of Miami Beach, offer a picturesque setting, providing stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the bright and vibrant Downtown Miami skyline.
This elite neighborhood gives residents both the tranquility of waterfront living and the excitement of city life, all from the comfort of their own home.
San Marino Island is a manmade paradise filled with luxurious waterfront homes set against the backdrop of the turquoise waters of Biscayne Bay. It is one of the six islands that make up the chain of Venetian Islands and is a part of the city of Miami Beach. –Discover Homes Miami
Designed for elegance and functionality, the interior of this home features an open layout that integrates a living space that's fluid and graceful. The gourmet kitchen, equipped with Wolf appliances, is designed for both culinary enthusiasts and those who appreciate the beauty of high-end architectural designs.
The wide outdoor entertainment area of this luxurious property shines with its 120 feet of water frontage, including a pool, summer kitchen, and cabana bath - perfect for hosting events, intimate dinners, or simply enjoying quiet moments by the water for two.
Also, for your friends in high places who have yachts - this house accommodates your successful circle with a private dock to park their accomplishments for your soirees. What a life!
Designed for privacy and luxury, the master suite is quiet and tranquil retreat, complete with a spa-inspired bathroom, extensive closet space, and a separate area for work or relaxation. This space is crafted to provide a peaceful escape from the noise of busy Miami life.
Beyond the iconic 50's design that takes you back but also reminds you of just how far we've come, this property has everything you could need and want. Including an infinity edge pool, a private dock, and a six-car garage with three car lifts, ensuring that every aspect of your life necessities is fully covered.
This home is a perfect example of history and modern living brought together and how certain amenities can truly enhance your living experience for the best in so many ways.
Located just minutes from South Beach, Downtown Miami, and the Design District, by living here you have easy access to the best of Miami's dining, shopping, and entertainment. This luxury home is centrally located ensuring that you are close by to whatever you need as everything is just a short drive away.
In fact, The Standard Hotel is just a 4-minute Uber ride or 20-minute walk from this property which offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks at your convenience.
The Standard Hotel Miami is an adult-only hotel and known for its famous spa which features hydrotherapy baths, a mud room, and a Turkish Hammam. –Oyster
The Monterrey Bar at The Standard Hotel Miami, open daily from 6pm to 12am, is an intimate and sexy indoor bar and lounge that has the best selection of unique elevated cocktails and indulgent bites in town. Great for starting the night off with a touch of elegance or even just a drinks date with your special someone. The Monterrey Bar caters to all with its exceptional drink selection and cozy ambiance that feels like you just stepped into the roaring 20's.
Offering sun-kissed, global-inspired dining right on the bay, Lido Bayside Grill at The Standard Hotel Miami is a must-visit for anyone living in the Venetian Islands. Open from 8AM to 12AM daily, Lido Bayside serves up a diverse menu from breakfast through dinner, including a tempting raw bar and of course delicious brunch options. The happy hour, available Monday through Thursday from 4PM to 6PM and a late-night slot from 10PM to 11:30PM, is the perfect time to enjoy discounted delights with a full Miami scenic view.
This home is more than just a residence; it's a lifestyle choice for those seeking the best that Miami has to offer. From its sophisticated design to its prime location, this luxury home represents fortune.
Welcome to your new life at 250 W San Marino Drive, where luxury living is redefined.