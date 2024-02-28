A Luxurious Oasis in Miami's Venetian Islands: The Epitome of Waterfront Living

At the heart of Miami's exclusive Venetian Islands, there is a stunning available luxury home that stands out from the rest as a modern and private oasis destined for sophisticated living. With a price tag of $22,900,000, this property is not just a home; it's a lavish retreat for someone with refined taste.

Now, you might be on an island, but this isn't Gilligan's Island, and you're in for a treat to discover a prime example of waterfront living at its finest. It's a home that combines elegance with the vibrancy of Miami life in one. Take a look at this exceptional property that I found absolutely breathtaking.