Renaissance Hotel Tuscany: Your Comprehensive Guide to Luxury Stay and Exploration

The first day, I started with a leisurely wake-up. Opening the curtains to a panoramic view outside the Renaissance Hotel's windows and balcony was special. Taking a deep breath and looking out, I felt at peace and knew I was somewhere extraordinary. After enjoying the views, I got ready and headed down for breakfast. The delightful buffet and outdoor seating provided a relaxing setting to savor pineapple, eggs, and sausage—a great way to start the day.

After breakfast, we gathered in the lobby for wine tasting and lunch at Podere Concori. This family-owned winery atop the mountains offered French wines such as Pinot Noir, sparkling wine, and more. Established in 1999, the Podere Concori winery is of fantastic quality over quantity. Podere Concori has proved itself to be an organic, biodynamic winery that tastes smooth and fresh, all without preservatives. As the owner said, "We are about good grapes, not expensive machines." Podere Concori prides itself on the quality of its wines, which is reflected in its beautiful winery atop the Tuscany mountains.

After the winery tour, we sat inside, where they had a beautiful arrangement for us. We all sat around the table and enjoyed the food and the company. Homemade food surrounded us, and the sun-dried tomatoes on crisp toast, juicy tomatoes, fragrant olive oil, and salami were the freshest meals I have ever tasted. We discussed how the food here is clean, which truly warms your taste buds with its flavor and deliciousness. Along with the wonderful food, we were served smooth and tasty breakfast wine, white wine, and red wine. The atmosphere was warm, with people sitting around the table, drinking wine and eating homemade food. As George,Regional Managing Director at SHANER GROUP wisely said, "This is living, not existing.”

Rejuvenated from the wonderful, engaging, and enlightening tour and meal at Podere Concori we returned to the hotel to get ready for dinner. Dinner was held in the historic, small town near the hotel Barga. Though small in size, with about 10,000 people, Barga’s rich history, culture, and richness of Barga don’t seem small. You can feel that as you walk around the beautiful town with its amazing architecture and details, such as ornate door knobs, intricate sculptures, and grand churches, that signify the Italian culture and the authenticity of the town In Badga, we enjoyed a wonderful dinner at La Altrana, where we had a four-course meal highlighted by the rigatoni, which was amazing. Of course, with the meal, we had red wine, fantastic conversations, and wonderful service. The night was pure magic.