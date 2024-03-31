Renaissance Hotel Tuscany: Your Comprehensive Guide to Luxury Stay and Exploration

Driving up the winding road to the Renaissance Hotel Tuscany, I was filled with anticipation and wonder. Surrounded by trees, sparkling waters, and rolling hills created a dreamlike landscape that took my breath away. As I stepped out of the car at the top of the mountain, I took in the view and breathed in the clean air. I had made it to Tuscany and was ecstatic to be there.
I checked into the hotel and was greeted by the receptionist, who assigned me the top room. I couldn’t help but smile as I entered my room, walked onto the balcony, and could see for miles. After settling my bags, I went downstairs to meet Jody, the CEO of Diamond PR, who was running the trip. She told me the intriguing history of the Renaissance Hotel Tuscany and how it was once used for animals. She showed me the pool with stunning views. I sat outside for a few minutes, taking in the views before returning to my room to reply to some emails.
Later that evening, I went downstairs for dinner and enjoyed the mouthwatering Renaissance burger, fried calamari with tomato dip, and a refreshing glass of Chardonnay. The meal was fantastic, and the Chardonnay added a touch of freshness and the taste of Italy. I dined comfortably at a table in the lobby by the fire as I prepared for the trip to begin.
The first day, I started with a leisurely wake-up. Opening the curtains to a panoramic view outside the Renaissance Hotel's windows and balcony was special. Taking a deep breath and looking out, I felt at peace and knew I was somewhere extraordinary. After enjoying the views, I got ready and headed down for breakfast. The delightful buffet and outdoor seating provided a relaxing setting to savor pineapple, eggs, and sausage—a great way to start the day.
After breakfast, we gathered in the lobby for wine tasting and lunch at Podere Concori. This family-owned winery atop the mountains offered French wines such as Pinot Noir, sparkling wine, and more. Established in 1999, the Podere Concori winery is of fantastic quality over quantity. Podere Concori has proved itself to be an organic, biodynamic winery that tastes smooth and fresh, all without preservatives. As the owner said, "We are about good grapes, not expensive machines." Podere Concori prides itself on the quality of its wines, which is reflected in its beautiful winery atop the Tuscany mountains.
After the winery tour, we sat inside, where they had a beautiful arrangement for us. We all sat around the table and enjoyed the food and the company. Homemade food surrounded us, and the sun-dried tomatoes on crisp toast, juicy tomatoes, fragrant olive oil, and salami were the freshest meals I have ever tasted. We discussed how the food here is clean, which truly warms your taste buds with its flavor and deliciousness. Along with the wonderful food, we were served smooth and tasty breakfast wine, white wine, and red wine. The atmosphere was warm, with people sitting around the table, drinking wine and eating homemade food. As George,Regional Managing Director at SHANER GROUP wisely said, "This is living, not existing.”
Rejuvenated from the wonderful, engaging, and enlightening tour and meal at Podere Concori we returned to the hotel to get ready for dinner. Dinner was held in the historic, small town near the hotel Barga. Though small in size, with about 10,000 people, Barga’s rich history, culture, and richness of Barga don’t seem small. You can feel that as you walk around the beautiful town with its amazing architecture and details, such as ornate door knobs, intricate sculptures, and grand churches, that signify the Italian culture and the authenticity of the town In Badga, we enjoyed a wonderful dinner at La Altrana, where we had a four-course meal highlighted by the rigatoni, which was amazing. Of course, with the meal, we had red wine, fantastic conversations, and wonderful service. The night was pure magic.
The next day started off with hiking in Cinque Borghi, a small, nestled village on the mountaintop. The town is truly authentic, offering culture, views, and appreciation for beauty and Italian life. The hike up Cinque Borghi is an easy and beautiful 45-minute ride from the Renaissance Hotel. After this journey of experiencing a remarkable area of Tuscany, we rewarded ourselves with lunch at Local Trattoria. Local Trattoria is a hidden gem located in Pian De Fume. It serves fresh pasta, fantastic local wine, decadent desserts, and an unmatched location that exudes the Italian life.
Shortly afterward, we returned to the hotel to experience the chef class the Renaissance Hotel offers. Now, it was our turn—our chef prepared the kitchen for us to make our meal. We were to make chicken with some amazing spices and ravioli from scratch. Workstations were set up for prepping chicken, cutting carrots, and fragrant spices. We used a hand-cranked pasta machine for the ravioli, where we rolled up the meat and made the ravioli ourselves. The experience of working without a chef to make our own dinner in the kitchen was fun, enlightening, and an unforgettable way to learn Italian cooking behind the scenes. For dinner, we enjoyed our homemade meal at La Veranda, the hotel restaurant that offers an exquisite environment.
Renaissance Tuscany offered an enchanting and unmatched experience of local Italy, breathtaking countryside, and experiences, such as the winery, hikes, food, and wine. This journey was more than a trip, it was an awakening to the beauty and wonder that exists in every corner of our magnificent world.