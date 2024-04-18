History Meets Refinement at this South Italian Hidden Gem: Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita

Perched on the edge of the Murgia plateau, with a striking view of Vesper’s tomb from the iconic Bond film “No Time To Die,” Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita is a testament to dedicated preservation. Comprised of 18 cave suites — once, ancient dwellings — each room has been renovated to retain its original features, with the addition of modern-day luxuries like heated stone floors and bottles of fine local vintage. The restoration project used exclusively centuries-old, salvaged materials down to the linens which were sourced from antique wedding dowries. Dedication is the true magic at work here and it was so meticulously enforced that to install under-floor heating, each stone was removed, numbered and hand-placed back in its exact spot.