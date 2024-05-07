Experience a Memorable Mother's Day Weekend at the Southampton Inn

Delight in a sumptuous brunch at the award-winning Claude’s Restaurant, famed for serving the “best” brunch in the area. From 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Mother’s Day, treat your palate to a variety of delicious options. Plus, honor mom with a complimentary “Momosa,” available to overnight guests, local community members, and day visitors alike. Opt for alfresco dining if the weather allows, and enjoy your meal amidst the serene setting of the inn’s lush surroundings.

Please call 631-283-6500 to reserve or email us at events@southamptoninn.com.