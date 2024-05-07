Experience a Memorable Mother's Day Weekend at the Southampton Inn

This Mother’s Day, surprise the special woman in your life with an enchanting getaway to the Southampton Inn, where comfort meets luxury in the heart of the picturesque village of Southampton. Perfect for families looking to celebrate this special occasion, the inn offers a blend of warmth, history, and Hampton's hospitality, making it an ideal setting for creating cherished memories.
From Sunday, May 16th, take advantage of the Southampton Inn's special Mother’s Day rates starting at just $225 per night, plus tax and fees. Each of the inn’s 90 thoughtfully appointed rooms reflects the charm and elegance of a Tudor-style village, nestled within acres of beautifully manicured lawns.
Kick off the summer early and dive into the joys of the season with the opening of the outdoor heated pool on May 10th. Whether you’re swimming laps or just relaxing by the poolside, it’s a perfect way to unwind and soak up the warm May sunshine.
Delight in a sumptuous brunch at the award-winning Claude’s Restaurant, famed for serving the “best” brunch in the area. From 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Mother’s Day, treat your palate to a variety of delicious options. Plus, honor mom with a complimentary “Momosa,” available to overnight guests, local community members, and day visitors alike. Opt for alfresco dining if the weather allows, and enjoy your meal amidst the serene setting of the inn’s lush surroundings.
Please call 631-283-6500 to reserve or email us at events@southamptoninn.com.
The Southampton Inn is more than just a place to stay; it’s a gateway to the Hamptons' rich culture and history. Just minutes away on foot, explore world-renowned beaches, chic boutiques, and local treasures. Art enthusiasts will find the village’s galleries enticing, while the quaint, historic streets offer the perfect backdrop for a rejuvenating stroll.
With Mother's Day brunch priced at $45 for adults and $25 for children under 12, the whole family can enjoy a festive feast without breaking the bank. The inn’s close proximity to family-friendly attractions, including museums and historic sites, ensures there’s always something to explore.
The Southampton Inn is more than just a hotel; it’s a part of the community. With a friendly staff and a commitment to ensuring every guest's stay is special, it remains a popular choice for visitors year-round. Celebrate Mother’s Day here and experience first-hand why the Southampton Inn is a beloved destination for both relaxation and adventure.
Book your stay today and give your mother the gift of a lifetime — a weekend filled with love, luxury, and unforgettable moments at the Southampton Inn.