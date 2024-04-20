Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Celebrates 20th Hamptons Happening Launch & Step Up To Turn Cancer Off

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) hosted a special Cocktail Party on Monday, April 15th, 2024, at Versa in New York City to kickoff two vital SWCRF fundraising events: the 20th Annual Hamptons Happening and the Step Up To Turn Off Cancer endurance event.
Events such as these have allowed SWCRF to invest more than $120 million towards collaborative cancer research programs, supporting hundreds of investigators around the world. SWCRF-funded scientists have made many breakthrough discoveries in the fight against cancer.
Notable attendees included: Dr. Samuel Waxman, SWCRF CEO and Founder, this year’s Hamptons Happening honorees Arthur F. Backal, CEO Backal Hospitality Group and Cheri Kaufman, CEO C iGive and Founding Partner, Kaufman Studios, Stephen Kliegerman, President Development Marketing Brown Harris Stevens, Marion Waxman, Randi Schatz, event chairs Mark D. Friedman and Jamie Koff, Hamptons Happening hosts, Kenneth & Maria Fishel, and special guests Dina Lohan, Chris Arlotta, Elena Gibbs, Nicole Noonan and Steven Knobel.
This year’s Hamptons Happenings, one of the most anticipated events of the year on the Hampton’s summer schedule, will be held on Saturday, July 6th, 2024, at the Bridgehampton Estate of Kenneth and Maria Fishel. Attendees will enjoy a night of delicious tastings from dozens of chefs, restaurants, and beverage companies all while raising critical funds for cancer research.
The Step Up To Turn Cancer Off is a week-long campaign to encourage participants to increase their daily physical activity while also raising funds for crucial cancer research initiatives. New this year will be a live, 3-mile run/walk at MetLife Stadium on Saturday June 22nd. Step Up Ambassadors: NFL Hall of Famers Harry Carson (NY Giants) and Joe Klecko (NY Jets) along with Ottis Anderson (NY Giants) will lead the event and inspire participants to get more active and help fight cancer. Step Up To Turn Cancer Off runs from June 17th – 23rd, 2024.
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.