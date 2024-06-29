Pelican Grand Beach Resort Fort Lauderdale a Sophisticated Seaside Escape

In the sea of hospitality options lining the Fort Lauderdale strip, Pelican Grand Beach Resort —part of the Noble House Hotels & Resorts portfolio—stands out as a boutique oceanfront hotel blending classic Florida charm with a touch of coastal sophistication. Offering a stylish seaside retreat overlooking the tranquil Atlantic Ocean, guests are not only drawn to the location of this laid back getaway but also impressive accommodations paired with amenity perfection.

Whether it’s admiring sunrises from their private balconies, indulging in delicious cuisine at the on-site OCEAN2000 restaurant, floating down Fort Lauderdale’s only lazy river, sipping frozen beverages while sunning at its private beach, ocean paddle boarding amidst the waves, indulging at the resort’s old-time ice cream shop, or pampering themselves with personalized spa treatments at the property’s Scandinavian-inspired rooftop spa, visitors have plenty of opportunities for both excitement and relaxation. Pelican Grand certainly offers discerning travelers a memorable escape in the yachting capital of the world, complete with fine dining amid a picturesque waterway, luxe lodgings and a relaxed atmosphere that keeps guests coming back for more.

With 144 guest rooms and suites overlooking the city and ocean, each boasts a laid back style. The bright and spacious interiors are adorned with calming hues, unique artwork and beach-chic furnishings—all exuding a relaxed atmosphere that Florida is renowned for. Situated at the pinnacle of the resort, the 12th floor Sky Suite penthouse is a luxurious sanctuary and the crowning glory of the resort. It boasts sweeping views from the largest outdoor space in Fort Lauderdale—a 1,100 square foot balcony equipped with a rooftop shower, sunbathing area and a state-of-the-art Microsilk Tub with Chromotherapy and Light Therapy. The lavish penthouse amenities also include a dining area, lush living space, exclusive elevator, a luxurious marble steam shower, and fully stocked Nespresso and wet bar amenities.

To learn more about this sun-drenched South Florida respite, I connected with Pelican Grand Beach Resort General Manager TJ Pierri who revealed more of what makes this resort property exude excellence.

MK: What are a few primary elements that set this the property apart from other comparable options in the area?



TP: Pelican Grand Beach Resort is one of the few hotels in Fort Lauderdale that offers direct access to a private beach ensuring a more exclusive and serene beach experience.. Guests can step directly onto the sand from the hotel, providing a unique and convenient beachfront experience without needing to cross any streets or use shuttles.

The resort also boasts the only lazy river in Fort Lauderdale, along with an oceanfront pool with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Ambiance-wise, Pelican Grand blends seaside elegance with an old Florida grandeur, offers a timeless elegance and nostalgic ambiance, from the expansive veranda with rocking chairs to the old-fashioned on-site ice cream parlor reminiscent of the 1950s

MK: Who is your target or ideal clientele?

TP: The ideal target clientele for Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale encompasses a diverse range of guests, including families, couples, and solo/leisure travelers, as well as wellness seekers, local residents, meeting and event/wedding planners.

Pelican Grand Beach Resort’s approach to hospitality is centered around creating a distinctive, luxurious and welcoming environment that caters to the needs and desires of its discerning and varied type of guests.

What might people not know about the property, but should?

TP: For one, the resort has an old-fashioned ice cream parlor, The Emporium, which is a delightful and nostalgic amenity that offers a variety of ice cream flavors, gelato, sorbet and coffee treats, adding a playful and retro touch to the resort.

The resort also features a rooftop spa that offers a range of wellness and relaxation services. PURE Spa is located on the 11th floor, providing panoramic views of the ocean. The resort’s emphasis on wellness and the tranquil spa environment provides a rejuvenating experience that compliments the beachside relaxation offered by the resort.

To the delight of gastro-travelers, the resort features OCEAN2000, an oceanfront restaurant that offers a culinary experience emphasizing fresh seafood and locally sourced ingredients. It is renowned for its sophisticated dining atmosphere and breathtaking ocean views. Guests can enjoy their meals on the terrace or on the sand dunes, directly overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, enhancing their dining experience with the sound and sight of the waves.

MK: What is your personal favorite aspect of the property?

TP: One of my personal favorite aspects of the Pelican Grand Beach Resort is the combination of its charming, old Florida ambiance with modern amenities and exceptional beachfront access. The resort exudes a nostalgic, relaxed atmosphere that immediately makes guests feel at home. The beachfront location is unbeatable, allowing guests to step out directly onto the pristine sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Additionally, the resort offers a range of activities and amenities, such as the zero-entry pool, a lazy river, and beachside dining at OCEAN2000, which enhance the overall guest experience. The breathtaking ocean views from the rooms and the friendly, attentive staff further contribute to making a stay at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort truly memorable.

MK: Does the resort offer events that guests can partake in?

TP: Yes, Pelican Grand Beach Resort offers a variety of noteworthy seasonal offerings and activities throughout the year, tailored to enhance the guest experience from beach yoga to live music and entertainment and specialty dining events with multi-course meals. For the most up-to-date information on specific events and activities, guests can access the resort’s Pelican Beach Calendar .

MK: What’s ahead for the resort—any particular short- or long-term goals you can share?

TP: Sure, short-term goals include enhancing the guest experience, including continuously updating and refining guest services based on feedback, ensuring every stay is memorable. This includes staff training, updating room amenities, and expanding activity offerings.

Our long-term goals include property upgrades, with plans for renovations and updates that preserve the resort’s historic charm while integrating contemporary comforts and technologies.

Other goals include maintaining and elevating the property image, ensuring consistent high standards in service, cleanliness, and guest interactions to maintain a strong reputation; actively seek and implement guest feedback to continually improve and adapt to changing needs and preferences; and continuing to highlight the resort’s unique aspects, such as its beachfront location, historic charm, and exceptional service, in marketing and promotional efforts.

MK: What are the property’s policies regarding sustainability, if any?

TP: Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale has implemented several policies and protocols to promote sustainability and reduce its environmental impact. These initiatives often include: energy and water conservation, eco-friendly products to reduce waste and single-plastic use, sustainable ingredient sourcing, plus more. Our Pelican Beach Eco Efforts are listed online so guests can readily access them.

MK: How has technology impacted the guest experience?

TP: By integrating various technological advancements, Pelican Grand Beach Resort has been able to elevate the guest experience, offering greater convenience, personalization, and satisfaction while also improving operational efficiency and sustainability. Some examples of technology include: in-room technology such as smart-room controls, guest messaging services and digital concierge, sustainability efforts, streaming & entertaining services.

MK: What is particularly notable about your on-site restaurant and food and beverage program at large?

TP: Overall, the food and beverage program at Pelican Grand Beach Resort, stands out for its dedication to fresh, locally sourced ingredients, its creative and seasonal approach to menu design, and exceptional oceanfront dining ambiance. These elements combine to create a culinary experience that is both sophisticated and deeply connected to the local environment.

MK: Are there any lesser-known facts about the property?

TP: Until 2024, the resort used to be the site to four small motels. The namesake of the Pelican Grand Beach Resort came from one of the motels that was named Pelican Beach Motel. The frontage road in front of the resort actually used to be A1A. Due to the construction of the resort, and development in the area, A1A had to be moved westward to where it is today.

The true charm of Pelican Grand Beach Resort is apparently rooted in the exceptional team members who bring warmth, dedication and a personal touch to every guest experience.

“From the front desk to housekeeping, from the kitchen to the concierge, each staff member embodies a commitment to hospitality that transforms a stay into a cherished memory,” Pierri says. “Their genuine care, attention to detail, and passion for service ensure that every guest feels welcomed and valued, making the Pelican Grand Beach Resort not just a beautiful place to stay, but a truly extraordinary destination.”

Having recently visited the property on an escape of my own, I can attest that is the people behind the scenes who elevate the resort beyond its stunning location and luxurious amenities, creating a heartfelt and unforgettable atmosphere that makes Pelican Grand Beach Resort a true standout in the Sunshine State.