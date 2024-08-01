A Floating Oasis: Luxury Accommodations Aboard the Aranui 5 Cruise Ship for Olympic Surfers in Tahiti

The Aranui 5 is not your typical cruise ship. It's a sophisticated floating residence that caters to the needs of the world's elite surfers. This dual-purpose passenger and freighter vessel can accommodate up to 230 passengers in over 100 well-appointed cabins. Each cabin provides a private retreat with double beds, balconies, and breathtaking ocean views, allowing athletes to unwind in style after a day of competition.

With eight guest decks, the Aranui 5 offers a wealth of amenities that cater to the discerning tastes of its guests. The ship features a state-of-the-art spa and gym, an Olympic-sized swimming pool with a waterslide, and a 24-hour dining hall that serves gourmet cuisine reflecting the rich flavors of Polynesian culture. These amenities ensure that athletes maintain peak performance while enjoying the utmost luxury and comfort.