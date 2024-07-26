A Journey of Triumph: MyKayla Skinner's Path to Olympic Glory and Beyond

A

MyKayla Skinner: Pursuing the Olympic route requires a certain kind of gymnast. You have to be mentally and physically tough and gutsy. The skills we're doing are over-the-top—dangerous and unbelievable. I had to learn so many skills quickly because I was behind. It was intense, but it worked out.

I have 12 nieces and nephews; My siblings are several years older than me. I became an aunt at 10. Because of my schedule, I missed out on many family moments, like birthday parties and babysitting. By the end of the week, I was burnt out and just wanted to rest. Training seven hours a day, attending camps, and dealing with gymnastics' mental and physical demands was tough. My mom had to keep me going because there were many days I wanted to quit.

Growing up in the gymnastics world at the time I did was extreme, like going to boot camp. I cried the night before camp many times, trying to find excuses to avoid it. The intensity of the camps felt overwhelming. Sometimes, I felt like I was on autopilot–I knew this was what I had to do to reach the Olympics. I remember my first national team camp with Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin. I Skyped my mom, bawling, saying I never wanted to go back. But I knew I had to push through if I wanted to achieve my goals.

The Covid-19 pandemic was brutal. The pandemic not only disrupted my training but also tested my mental resilience and adaptability, forcing me to find new ways to stay in shape and maintain my focus.

The Olympics were postponed, and I had to train for another year. I deferred my senior year of college and faced uncertainty. Arizona allowed me to train in the gym with coaches only. During this time, I developed a bone spur injury but managed it with PRP injection and shockwave therapy. Then I got Covid-19, and it hit me hard. I was out for a month and then got pneumonia. I felt my Olympic dreams were over.

Having faith and God in my life has been significant. Praying and family support helped me stay positive. I trained hard and made the national team, placing fifth in the Olympic trials. I was chosen as an event specialist. Competing at the Olympics, I nailed my bar and beam routines. My teammates' support was incredible. Despite setbacks, I pushed through. I prayed and kept hearing, "It's not over yet."

Off the mat, I‘ve faced challenges as well. Like other athletes, I've faced unfairness, cheating, and obstacles that most people aren’t aware of behind the scenes. There’s always the temptation to give up, but I kept pushing through. I wanted to make the Olympic team so much that I learned not to be swayed by what people said. Looking back, I sometimes wonder how I survived those camps, politics, and hardships. I strived to be mentally and physically tough; I made it happen because I wanted it so badly.

Being laser-focused was the driving force behind my going to the Olympics. However, throughout my career, having the unwavering support of my family, the encouragement of my coaches, the camaraderie of my teammates, and the understanding of my friends made the most significant difference. Going into the 2020 Olympics, being married and having my husband's support was beyond amazing. I’m grateful for all the support and am proud of my journey. My journey is to inspire women and athletes worldwide.