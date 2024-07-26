A Journey of Triumph: MyKayla Skinner's Path to Olympic Glory and Beyond
In the high-flying realm of gymnastics, where elegance collides with raw power, MyKayla Skinner shines with defiant brilliance. A veteran Olympian and Tokyo 2020 silver medalist, Skinner's story transcends the usual tales of triumph. Through the successes and setbacks that would test even the most vigorous spirit, Skinner has become an emblem of unwavering determination, motivating aspiring athletes to chase their dreams with an unquenchable fire. Her journey is a powerful testament to the transformative power of perseverance.
Early Inspiration: A Childhood Spark
MyKayla, can you share the moment or individual that first inspired you to pursue gymnastics?
MyKayla Skinner: It's actually kind of crazy. I started gymnastics when I was five. My mom was a swimmer and really didn’t know much about gymnastics, but she knew she didn't want her kids to be swimmers, so she encouraged us to try something different. My older brother and two older sisters all did gymnastics. When I was born, my sisters would play with me, teaching me all the tricks and basics of gymnastics. My mom eventually put me in classes when I was five.
Interestingly, I didn't always love gymnastics. All I wanted to do was play with my friends and have fun. Gymnastics requires such a commitment, even at a young age, and I wasn't initially ready for that level of dedication. My mom let me take a couple of hours of classes a week, nothing too intense. My coaches at the time, who were family friends, saw my talent and believed I could go to the Olympics. My mom was skeptical, thinking it was a one-in-a-million chance.
I continued with gymnastics, reaching level eight, the highest level my gym offered. The ultimate goal in gymnastics is level 10, then you go to college gymnastics, and Elite is the Olympic route. After two years at level eight, my coaches urged my mom to switch me to a different gym that could further my skills. Finally, at 12, I moved to Desert Lights Gymnastics. Walking into that gym, I was amazed by the equipment and foam pits, which I had never experienced before.
My coach, Lisa, put me into the Elite program within my first week. Suddenly, I was training seven hours a day, 42 hours a week. To accommodate this, I was homeschooled from sixth through eighth grade. Later, I decided to attend high school, which was incredibly challenging. My schedule was strenuous: waking up at 6 AM, attending school until noon, and training from 1 PM to 8 PM. I missed many school days. Despite the hardships, it was around the age of 12 that I realized I genuinely wanted to pursue gymnastics at the highest level and aim for the Olympics.
My core message to girls is unwavering perseverance. "Never give up" was not just a motto but the driving force behind my Olympic journey.
MyKayla
Unique Challenges: Overcoming the Odds
Competing at the highest level often comes with significant challenges. What were some of the unique obstacles you faced, both on and off the mat, and how did you overcome them?
MyKayla Skinner: Pursuing the Olympic route requires a certain kind of gymnast. You have to be mentally and physically tough and gutsy. The skills we're doing are over-the-top—dangerous and unbelievable. I had to learn so many skills quickly because I was behind. It was intense, but it worked out.
I have 12 nieces and nephews; My siblings are several years older than me. I became an aunt at 10. Because of my schedule, I missed out on many family moments, like birthday parties and babysitting. By the end of the week, I was burnt out and just wanted to rest. Training seven hours a day, attending camps, and dealing with gymnastics' mental and physical demands was tough. My mom had to keep me going because there were many days I wanted to quit.
Growing up in the gymnastics world at the time I did was extreme, like going to boot camp. I cried the night before camp many times, trying to find excuses to avoid it. The intensity of the camps felt overwhelming. Sometimes, I felt like I was on autopilot–I knew this was what I had to do to reach the Olympics. I remember my first national team camp with Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin. I Skyped my mom, bawling, saying I never wanted to go back. But I knew I had to push through if I wanted to achieve my goals.
The Covid-19 pandemic was brutal. The pandemic not only disrupted my training but also tested my mental resilience and adaptability, forcing me to find new ways to stay in shape and maintain my focus.
The Olympics were postponed, and I had to train for another year. I deferred my senior year of college and faced uncertainty. Arizona allowed me to train in the gym with coaches only. During this time, I developed a bone spur injury but managed it with PRP injection and shockwave therapy. Then I got Covid-19, and it hit me hard. I was out for a month and then got pneumonia. I felt my Olympic dreams were over.
Having faith and God in my life has been significant. Praying and family support helped me stay positive. I trained hard and made the national team, placing fifth in the Olympic trials. I was chosen as an event specialist. Competing at the Olympics, I nailed my bar and beam routines. My teammates' support was incredible. Despite setbacks, I pushed through. I prayed and kept hearing, "It's not over yet."
Off the mat, I‘ve faced challenges as well. Like other athletes, I've faced unfairness, cheating, and obstacles that most people aren’t aware of behind the scenes. There’s always the temptation to give up, but I kept pushing through. I wanted to make the Olympic team so much that I learned not to be swayed by what people said. Looking back, I sometimes wonder how I survived those camps, politics, and hardships. I strived to be mentally and physically tough; I made it happen because I wanted it so badly.
Being laser-focused was the driving force behind my going to the Olympics. However, throughout my career, having the unwavering support of my family, the encouragement of my coaches, the camaraderie of my teammates, and the understanding of my friends made the most significant difference. Going into the 2020 Olympics, being married and having my husband's support was beyond amazing. I’m grateful for all the support and am proud of my journey. My journey is to inspire women and athletes worldwide.
Balancing Expectations and Pressure
Olympians are often seen as the epitome of perfection and resilience. How do you handle the immense pressure and expectations placed on you, and what strategies do you use to maintain your mental health and well-being?
MyKayla Skinner: The pressures are immense, and social media adds a whole new layer. Even as a young athlete and teenager, I faced hurtful remarks online. People would make harsh comments, and as a young girl, I took them to heart. There were many times I wanted to give up because I felt the whole world hated me. I wasn't naturally flexible or graceful, so I had to work hard on my execution. People often forget that gymnastics is about more than just looking pretty; it's also about strength and power.
Despite the negativity, I knew I wanted to prove people wrong. When I decided to come back to elite gymnastics after college, many doubted me. But in three months, I made the national team and the world team in 2019. I hope this inspires a new generation of gymnasts to pursue both college and elite gymnastics, something that was unheard of when I was growing up in the sport.
Competing at the University of Utah in front of 15,000 fans was exhilarating. Despite the politics and challenges surrounding the sport, I chose to thrive. The support from my husband, Jonas, was crucial. He encouraged me to start a YouTube channel documenting my journey to the Olympics. That was a turning point, allowing people to know the real me and get a glimpse of the hard work behind the scenes.
Having faith and God in my life has been significant. I have learned that difficulty and pressure can bring opportunities. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles stepped back at a difficult time to take care of herself, allowing me to step up and compete in the Vault finals. I won a silver medal for the team and our country. I was blessed with my mom, sister, Shawn Johnson, and Simone, who were tremendous inspirations. My faith has helped me through trials to become stronger. The Olympic journey was about more than a medal; it was about dedication and sacrifice. It was a miracle and a blessing.
Inspiring the Next Generation
What advice would you give aspiring Olympians who dream of following in your footsteps? Are there specific lessons or experiences you believe are crucial for them to understand?
MyKayla Skinner: The journey to becoming an Olympian is undeniably long and challenging, but it's also incredibly rewarding. If I could go back and talk to my younger self, I'd say, "Look at everything you went through, and look at what you achieved." Things often go differently than planned, and you might face unexpected hurdles. It's important to understand that sacrifices are part of the process, and even though it's tough at the moment, it will be worth it in the end.
During those difficult times, it can feel like the struggle is all there is. It was devastating when I didn't make the Olympic team in 2016. But going to college and competing there showed me that there's more to life than just the Olympics and gymnastics. I had a fantastic career in college, and earning my degree was crucial because you never know when you'll need it.
So, if you persevere, you'll find your path even if you don't initially make the college sports team or reach the Olympics. The key is to have passion and love for what you're doing and to give it your all. It will never be easy, but anything is possible if you never give up and keep pushing forward.
Future Plans: Looking Ahead
Looking ahead, what are your plans for the future, both professionally and personally? Are there any exciting projects or goals you’re working towards that you’d like to share?
MyKayla Skinner: Winning an Olympic medal was the highlight of my career. After the Olympics, I knew I was retiring. My husband and I moved back to Utah, and I finished my degree in communications and journalism. I got pregnant and had our baby girl, Charlotte. Believe it or not, being a mom is more challenging than competing in the Olympics! Despite the challenges, being a mom is incredibly rewarding. I am watching my daughter grow and will be here to help guide her through her own challenges and triumphs.
Professionally, I have some exciting projects on the horizon, some TV appearances, and a few other thrilling things coming… but I can't reveal too much yet.
MyKayla Skinner’s Top Advice for Aspiring Olympians and Anyone Pursuing Excellence:
Stay Committed
Whatever you choose to pursue, it is going to be a long road. It's going to be tough, but it's worth it.
Stay Balanced
Remember, there's more to life than the Olympics or pursuing the ultimate award in any single endeavor.
Stay Resilient
If you keep going and "Never Give Up", anything is possible.
A Lasting Impression
MyKayla Skinner's journey from a young gymnast to an Olympic medalist is nothing short of inspiring. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance, the importance of support, personal faith and the confidence that anything is possible with hard work and determination. As she transitions into the next phase of her life, MyKayla continues to inspire and uplift those around her, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of gymnastics and beyond.
We look forward to following her journey.
PRODUCTION CREDITS:
Photographer: Katie Levine
Hair & Makeup: Dominique Siqueiros for RingMyBelle
Stylist and PR: Toni Ferrara
Assisted: Danielle Conner
Location: The Global Ambassador Hotel
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.