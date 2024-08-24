Rosewood Little Dix Bay: A Luxurious Haven in the British Virgin Islands

Returning to Little Dix Bay after two decades felt like a sophisticated homecoming. As my husband and I set foot on this enchanting island once again, we were eager to discover how this paradise had evolved. We were warmly welcomed with a refreshing punch and a cool towel, which set the tone for our stay—a perfect touch after our flight. I was delighted to discover that American Airlines now offers a direct flight to Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands, transforming this hidden gem into an effortless weekend retreat.