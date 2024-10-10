Reimagined Glamour: W Hollywood's Bold New Chapter Redefines Luxury Hospitality

The transformation of W Hollywood was masterminded by the Rockwell Group, drawing inspiration from the city’s illustrious history of film, music, and the iconic palm tree-lined streets. With 319 rooms and suites spread across a 300,000-square-foot property, the hotel effortlessly blends contemporary style with the timeless charm of Hollywood's golden age. Guests are greeted by the dramatic, triple-height Living Room, where the fluid lines mimic the undulating Hollywood Hills and capture the vibrant colors of Southern California.

Upon entering, visitors are transported into a dream-like ambiance that celebrates Hollywood’s cinematic allure. Behind the Living Room's elegant, curved bar is a retractable glass wall that opens to The Garden—an oasis that feels like a private estate. This serene courtyard allows guests to relax and unwind, surrounded by the lush landscapes that evoke a sense of exclusivity.