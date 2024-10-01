The Hotel at The Moore: Miami’s New Epicenter of Boutique Luxury

As Miami Design District continues to attract global attention for its fusion of fashion, art, and culture, the district will welcome a new beacon of luxury hospitality: The Hotel at The Moore. Officially opening its doors on October 14, 2024, this intimate 13-suite property offers a fresh take on refined exclusivity, blending privacy, artistry, and personalized service within one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.
The Hotel at The Moore distinguishes itself with a boutique charm that is rare in Miami’s bustling hotel scene. Each of the 13 suites is uniquely designed, with no two rooms alike. Ranging from 700 to over 1,000 square feet, the suites are expansive, exuding a sophisticated, residential feel that caters to guests seeking an elevated and bespoke experience. Studio Collective and ICRAVE, two design firms known for their cutting-edge visions, have collaborated to bring these spaces to life, merging the Moore building’s historic interiors with modern aesthetics. Custom furniture from artisanal makers like Mous from Dallas and Sossego from Brazil further enhance the hotel's distinct ambiance.
Guests are promised more than just a luxurious room; they gain access to The Club at The Moore, an exclusive members-only experience offering social interaction on a level unparalleled in Miami. Hidden cocktail lounges, a karaoke room, and The Rabbit Hole — the hotel’s late-night speakeasy — provide guests with myriad options for evening entertainment. The Hotel at The Moore’s dining rooms and private spaces, each designed with its own unique theme, add an extra layer of delight to the overall experience.
For those mixing business with pleasure, The Workplace on the third floor offers communal workspaces where productivity meets comfort. The Hotel at The Moore seamlessly integrates work and leisure, allowing guests to transition effortlessly between boardroom and bar. Whether winding down with a craft cocktail or engaging in strategic discussions, the hotel has designed every element to cater to a refined, discerning clientele.
Set within the iconic Moore Building, a cultural hub known for Zaha Hadid’s famous Elastika installation, The Hotel at The Moore is more than just a place to stay. It’s an integral part of Miami’s rich art scene, boasting year-round programming that celebrates the intersection of art, design, and community. Guests are encouraged to explore the building’s gallery space and immerse themselves in its ongoing exhibitions.
The hotel’s location within the Design District places guests at the epicenter of Miami’s cultural landscape, offering easy access to the area’s high-end boutiques, world-class dining options, and renowned art installations.
WoodHouse, the creative force behind this venture, is known for developing experiential concepts that push the boundaries of hospitality. The Hotel at The Moore is a natural extension of their portfolio, which includes notable properties like Park House and José in Texas. This new Miami project epitomizes the company’s dedication to blending luxury, creativity, and local culture.
As of October 1, 2024, reservations for The Hotel at The Moore are now open to the public. With its intimate size and exclusive offerings, this boutique gem is set to become a coveted destination for travelers seeking a high-end, personalized experience in Miami’s trendsetting Design District.
For more information and to reserve your stay, visit The Hotel at The Moore.
