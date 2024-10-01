The Hotel at The Moore: Miami’s New Epicenter of Boutique Luxury

The Hotel at The Moore distinguishes itself with a boutique charm that is rare in Miami’s bustling hotel scene. Each of the 13 suites is uniquely designed, with no two rooms alike. Ranging from 700 to over 1,000 square feet, the suites are expansive, exuding a sophisticated, residential feel that caters to guests seeking an elevated and bespoke experience. Studio Collective and ICRAVE, two design firms known for their cutting-edge visions, have collaborated to bring these spaces to life, merging the Moore building’s historic interiors with modern aesthetics. Custom furniture from artisanal makers like Mous from Dallas and Sossego from Brazil further enhance the hotel's distinct ambiance.

Guests are promised more than just a luxurious room; they gain access to The Club at The Moore, an exclusive members-only experience offering social interaction on a level unparalleled in Miami. Hidden cocktail lounges, a karaoke room, and The Rabbit Hole — the hotel’s late-night speakeasy — provide guests with myriad options for evening entertainment. The Hotel at The Moore’s dining rooms and private spaces, each designed with its own unique theme, add an extra layer of delight to the overall experience.