Hotel Trinity to Break Ground in Austin

Austin, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 -- White Lodging, one of the foremost developers of urban and lifestyle hotels and restaurants in the country, in partnership with REI Real Estate, is expanding in Austin once again – adding another hotel to its already more than 4,000 guest rooms and more than 220,000 square feet of meeting space in the city.

Starting this month, Hotel Trinity, Autograph Collection, will begin its 13-floor, 258-room rise at the corner of Trinity and Fifth Streets. According to Towers.net, Hotel Trinity will be the first major groundbreaking in downtown Austin since early 2023.