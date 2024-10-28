Portrait Milano: Where Italian Heritage Meets Modern Luxury

If Rome is known as the Eternal City, Milan is the Eternally Chic City revered for its impeccable style and design, and no place embodies this more than Portrait Milano, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World. This new addition to the Ferragamo family’s esteemed Lungarno Collection redefines Milanese hospitality, classic Milanese elegance with contemporary comfort, seamlessly blending the city’s heritage with modern luxury. Nestled in the heart of Milan’s legendary fashion district, the hotel combines classic Milanese elegance with contemporary comfort, seamlessly blending the city’s heritage with modern luxury. As you step through the Baroque gateway on Corso Venezia, you are immediately embraced by an air of intimacy and opulence, feeling as if you’ve been personally invited to a refined, private villa in the middle of a cosmopolitan hub.
Portrait Milano has transformed one of Europe’s oldest seminaries into an urban oasis, where tranquility and timeless elegance invite guests to experience Milan at its most authentic. The heart of the hotel is “The Piazza,” a stunning 32,000-square-foot square, now the city’s largest public space in the fashion district and a chic destination to see and be seen. With colonnades lined with exclusive boutiques and exquisite dining options, this picturesque sanctuary invites both leisure and exploration, allowing guests to lose themselves in a uniquely curated Milanese experience.
Designed by architect Michele Bönan, Portrait Milano’s 73 luxury suites and rooms evoke the splendor of Milan’s grand mansions while embracing a contemporary aesthetic. Each room displays meticulous attention to detail, inspired by mid-century Milanese style, featuring handpicked art, curated books, an intimate glimpse into the Ferragamo family’s heritage with Salvatore’s personal photos, custom furnishings, and a rich interplay of dark wood, mirrors punctuated with a splash of cardinal red. From spacious suites to intimate rooms, every detail is infused with an atmosphere of cultivated luxury.
The Portrait Suite, a crown jewel of the hotel, offers guests an invitation to unwind in style. Entering the bright living room feels like stepping into an artful sanctuary where shelves filled with curated books and art pieces surround cozy armchairs and a plush sofa. The suite’s spacious bedroom includes a sumptuous king-size bed, a walk-in wardrobe, and an opulent Carrara marble bathroom with floor-to-ceiling marble and an oversized shower, some even offering free-standing bathtubs for that ultimate relaxation. Convenient mixology corners add to the suite’s charm, inviting you to savor Milan’s nightlife from the comfort of your own room.
Take time to unwind in The Longevity Spa, a metropolitan wellness oasis born from biohacking high-tech and a holistic vision of wellness. It includes a wet area with a swimming pool that resembles an ancient cistern beneath a vaulted ceiling, steam room, sauna and relaxation area, a gym and treatment rooms. Explore the pillars of the Longevity method (cold, detox and aesthetic awareness) and the totalizing wellness practices inspired by the so-called “Blue Zones”, the 5 longest-lived locations on Earth with the highest life expectancy.
Dine in their chic and airy 10_11 Bar and restaurant that overlooks the square or lush garden oasis with an casually elegant bar and serves contemporary Italian dishes in a luxe living room setting open all day that serves as a perfect meeting point for coffee or a nightcap. Experience the glamour of a Milanese hotspot at Beefbar, a culinary destination from Monaco, that has elevated the steakhouse concept to a sensory journey and is located on the square.
Portrait Milano is more than just a hotel; it’s a cultural hub, a destination for design lovers, and a haven for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Here, luxury is crafted with a personal touch, ensuring each guest feels at home amidst an unmatched level of elegance and hospitality. For those who cherish Milan’s spirit and sophistication, a stay at Portrait Milano promises an experience that is both timeless and transformative.
