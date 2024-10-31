A Luxurious Escape at The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth: Discovering Art, Culture, and Wellness in the Heart of Texas

There’s a remarkable feeling of sophistication and intentionality in every corner of The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth , a luxury destination that beckons guests to experience an unexpected side of “Cowtown.” Having lived most of my adult life in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, I thought I knew Fort Worth well. However, my recent stay at The Crescent Hotel revealed an entirely different side of this city—one steeped in art, culture, and luxury that felt worlds away from the Fort Worth I’d experienced before. I was transported into an immersive world of art, fine dining, and wellness that perfectly captures the balance of Fort Worth’s cosmopolitan charm with its rich cultural heritage.

Under the attentive direction of General Manager Roberto van Geenen, the hospitality team demonstrated a level of graciousness and care that made each interaction feel effortless, from the concierge’s seamless recommendations to the wonderfully attentive waitstaff at Emilia’s. Over three unforgettable days, I explored the hotel’s striking art collection, savored culinary delights, and found serenity at the Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Spa—a place where each experience felt meticulously crafted, inviting, and elevated.