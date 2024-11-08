Dune It Right: A Luxe Escape at Charleston’s Wild Dunes Resort

Wild Dunes Resort on the sun-kissed Isle of Palms is Charleston’s crown jewel, a destination where upscale Southern hospitality blends effortlessly with beachside charm. As the only resort on the island, it feels like a private haven, blending luxury and nature seamlessly. Just a quick 30-minute drive from downtown Charleston and only eight miles from the airport, Wild Dunes makes for a fabulous destination any time of year, with each season offering its own unique appeal. The moment I walked into the cozy lobby of the Sweetgrass Inn and was greeted by the friendly staff, I knew I was in for something special.
Wild Dunes knows how to make you feel right at home, with a mix of high-end comfort and breezy, beachy vibes. My room was warm and welcoming, complete with a balcony overlooking one of the resort’s many pools—a lovely view for those moments when you just want to look out and take it all in. Exploring the resort, I found cute boutiques, a surf shop, and even a little ice cream spot for a sweet treat between beach days. The pastel-colored houses on the property, styled after Charleston’s famous Rainbow Row, add a nice local touch. And with the beach just steps away, it was easy to reserve a spot with chairs and an umbrella for a day of pure relaxation by the ocean.
Dining at Wild Dunes felt like a mini tour through Charleston’s best flavors. With 17 unique spots to choose from, each meal was a new discovery. Brian Richards, the resort’s Food and Beverage Director, gave us the lowdown on the resort’s dining offerings, each with its own twist. One highlight? Their upcoming wine program features Napa’s legendary Far Niente wines, like a crisp Chardonnay and a rich Cabernet Sauvignon, at an accessible $59 per tasting. Weekly events like Shuck & Savor add to the experience, with an “Oyster 101” from the chef, where you can learn to shuck.
At Oystercatcher, Wild Dunes’ go-to spot for seafood, I indulged in a seafood tower, squid ink linguini, beer-braised octopus, and more. Each dish was bursting with flavor, showcasing the fresh, coastal ingredients that the region is known for. One thing I love when I travel is diving into the local cuisine, and Oystercatcher fully embraces that spirit by highlighting South Carolina’s rich seafood heritage in each dish. This is one of those rare places where you truly can’t go wrong with what you order—everything is that good. That’s why the family-style, shareable plates are such a brilliant idea; you can try a little bit of everything. I ended the meal with a slice of pumpkin cheesecake that’s still on my mind—just the right amount of sweet to cap off a wonderful meal.
One of the most unique touches at Wild Dunes is their very own bee garden, managed by Executive Chef Rob Frederick. Located right on the resort, the bee garden plays a key role in Wild Dunes' dedication to sustainable practices. The bees produce fresh honey used in several of the resort’s dishes and cocktails, infusing them with the rich, natural sweetness of local honey. I even tried a cocktail called the “Healthy Buzz,” a refreshing blend of citrus and the resort’s own honey, which added an earthy sweetness to the drink. Along with honey, the garden produces fresh herbs and vegetables for Oystercatcher, reinforcing the resort’s commitment to sourcing ingredients sustainably and locally. It’s one more way Wild Dunes brings an authentic, coastal taste to the table while supporting the local environment.
The Spa at Sweetgrass feels like a retreat all its own, channeling that fresh coastal vibe into every corner. I began my spa experience with a reiki circle—a new practice for me, and I’ll admit, I was a bit skeptical at first. But after the session, I felt surprisingly relaxed and open to the energy-balancing effects, especially after the reiki master shared some fascinating insights about my chakras. Reiki is designed to encourage the body’s natural healing process, making it the perfect warm-up before my full-body massage. The 60-minute Wellbeing Massage was pure bliss—a custom Swedish massage with light to medium pressure that my therapist tailored to meet my exact needs, working out every tension point from head to toe.
The spa also offers unique perks like vitamin C showers, zero-gravity chairs, saunas, and hot tubs—everything you could want for a day of complete relaxation. If you’re looking for a true reset, the spa experience here is hard to beat.
For those who want their own private slice of paradise, Wild Dunes has 175 rental properties that bring coastal charm to life. I got a peek inside Dunecrest 6, which sits right on the water, and let me tell you, the views are stunning—floor-to-ceiling windows look directly out over the ocean. Perfect for a big family holiday or a bachelorette getaway, this property blends coastal and modern decor, creating an atmosphere that’s both stylish and relaxed.
Staying in a rental means you can still enjoy all the resort amenities, from pools to golf and tennis, while property managers make your stay effortless with housekeeping services and even dinner deliveries for special occasions, like Thanksgiving. Rental prices vary depending on the season, so you can plan a stay that fits just right for your group, whether for a summer retreat or a cozy holiday gathering.
If you’re up for some sports, Wild Dunes has you covered. I took a pickleball lesson with Mike Delaney, who was as patient as he was knowledgeable, making it easy for beginners to pick up the game. The resort’s courts are top-notch, with expert instruction available for both tennis and pickleball. In fact, Wild Dunes has earned prestigious rankings, including #1 for both its tennis staff and junior program, and #2 overall tennis resort in the world. Some of the tennis courts are even night-lit, so you can enjoy a match under the stars.
Golf lovers will feel right at home here too— Golf Digest named Wild Dunes one of the "Best in State" courses in South Carolina. Between the Links Course and Harbor Course, you get 36 holes of stunning scenery, challenging play, and breathtaking ocean views, with Instagram-worthy spots like the famous “Edgar Allan Poe” tree on the 14th hole. It’s a golfer’s dream, with just the right mix of views and challenge.
One of the highlights of my stay was the Barrier Island Eco Tour, a private charter organized by the resort. The resort works closely with their Eco Tour partners and as a guest of the resort, the concierge can help book these reservations. Our engaging and friendly guide took us through South Carolina’s low country, where we cruised past oyster beds, spotted bottlenose dolphins, and even stopped on a sandy bar crawling with little blue crabs. We explored “shark hole” along the intercoastal waterway, and as we took in the scenic marsh views along the back roads of Isle of Palms, we also spotted ground pelicans adding to the tour’s wildlife sightings. With funny stories from our guide and his sweet dog Miss Polly as our extra tour companion, it was an experience that truly brought the natural beauty of the area to life.
Wild Dunes offers a delightful array of Thanksgiving events that bring everyone together for the season. The festivities begin with the annual Turkey Trot 5K along the Grand Pavilion beachfront, inviting guests of all ages for a spirited run by the ocean. Next, the Thanksgiving Golf Cart Parade adds a creative flair, with participants decorating their carts in festive themes to parade around the resort, cheered on by both guests and locals. For those looking to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving feast, Wild Dunes offers both Thanksgiving Dinner Delivered to your vacation home for an intimate celebration and The Feast at one of the resort’s dining venues, complete with seasonal dishes and live broadcasts of the Macy's Parade and NFL games.
As December rolls in, the resort transforms for the Holiday Festival, kicking off with Santa’s ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree to mark the season’s start. This festive evening includes an oyster roast, gingerbread house decorating for children, and holiday treats for all. The Holiday Market follows soon after in Sweetgrass Plaza, where local artisans showcase handmade crafts, jewelry, and treats against the backdrop of live music. This pet-friendly market is the perfect setting for holiday shopping, bringing the community and guests together to enjoy the spirit of the season.
To welcome the New Year, Wild Dunes hosts a special Countdown to the "Noon" Year event designed for families. As the clock strikes noon, children and guests gather for a countdown, followed by a celebratory plunge into the pool, symbolizing a refreshing start to the new year.
Of course, no trip to Wild Dunes would be complete without a day spent in downtown Charleston. We ventured into the heart of the city, visiting some of Charleston’s most beloved landmarks, from the colorful homes of Rainbow Row to Riley Waterfront Park and its iconic Pineapple Fountain. Wandering down King Street was a delight, with its mix of shops, boutiques, and restaurants. We browsed trendy clothing stores, discovered cool Christmas shops, and took a break to enjoy coffee at a charming local café.
Charleston’s art scene is also a treasure trove—there are around 50 galleries in the area, and on the first Friday of every month, many open their doors for free entry. It was a treat to stroll through the galleries, soaking in the creativity and culture of Charleston. To finish off our day, we dined at Church and Union, a well-known restaurant housed in a historic church. The ambiance was unforgettable, and my server recommended the handmade braided ravioli, which was as delicious as promised—a perfect end to our Charleston adventure.
