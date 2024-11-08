Dune It Right: A Luxe Escape at Charleston’s Wild Dunes Resort

Dining at Wild Dunes felt like a mini tour through Charleston’s best flavors. With 17 unique spots to choose from, each meal was a new discovery. Brian Richards, the resort’s Food and Beverage Director, gave us the lowdown on the resort’s dining offerings, each with its own twist. One highlight? Their upcoming wine program features Napa’s legendary Far Niente wines, like a crisp Chardonnay and a rich Cabernet Sauvignon, at an accessible $59 per tasting. Weekly events like Shuck & Savor add to the experience, with an “Oyster 101” from the chef, where you can learn to shuck.

At Oystercatcher, Wild Dunes’ go-to spot for seafood, I indulged in a seafood tower, squid ink linguini, beer-braised octopus, and more. Each dish was bursting with flavor, showcasing the fresh, coastal ingredients that the region is known for. One thing I love when I travel is diving into the local cuisine, and Oystercatcher fully embraces that spirit by highlighting South Carolina’s rich seafood heritage in each dish. This is one of those rare places where you truly can’t go wrong with what you order—everything is that good. That’s why the family-style, shareable plates are such a brilliant idea; you can try a little bit of everything. I ended the meal with a slice of pumpkin cheesecake that’s still on my mind—just the right amount of sweet to cap off a wonderful meal.

One of the most unique touches at Wild Dunes is their very own bee garden, managed by Executive Chef Rob Frederick. Located right on the resort, the bee garden plays a key role in Wild Dunes' dedication to sustainable practices. The bees produce fresh honey used in several of the resort’s dishes and cocktails, infusing them with the rich, natural sweetness of local honey. I even tried a cocktail called the “Healthy Buzz,” a refreshing blend of citrus and the resort’s own honey, which added an earthy sweetness to the drink. Along with honey, the garden produces fresh herbs and vegetables for Oystercatcher, reinforcing the resort’s commitment to sourcing ingredients sustainably and locally. It’s one more way Wild Dunes brings an authentic, coastal taste to the table while supporting the local environment.