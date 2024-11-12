Friendsgiving Escapes for the Girls: Luxe Getaways Made for Laughs, Sunsets, and Sips

For a Friendsgiving where charm meets chic, Pelican Grand Beach Resort delivers. This beachfront boutique hotel mixes old-school Florida vibes with modern luxury—picture lazy rivers, beachside pools, and sunrise views over the Atlantic. The PURE Spa on the rooftop is perfect for a friends’ spa day, with treatments inspired by Swedish traditions. And on Thanksgiving, the OCEAN2000 Restaurant & Lounge serves up a coastal-inspired brunch buffet with seasonal dishes. From floating down the lazy river to celebrating with beachfront cocktails, this is Friendsgiving done Florida-style.
Head south to Key West and embrace your inner “coastal grandmother” at Southernmost Beach Resort. The adults-only Guesthouses, tucked into restored Victorian homes, give your stay a cozy bed-and-breakfast feel but with total access to all the resort’s luxe amenities. Spend the day lounging poolside or wandering Duval Street’s lively bars and boutiques. For a nightcap, you and the girls can hit up antique shops or simply bask in Key West’s laid-back charm under the stars. Whether you’re up for late-night karaoke or early-morning sunrise strolls, this spot is where Friendsgiving goes full island mode.
Who needs tradition when you have turquoise waters, cabanas, and cocktails? Resorts World Bimini offers a Friendsgiving that’s part beach party, part blissed-out retreat. Lounge by one of the pools or head to the 4.5-acre Resorts World Bimini Beach, where Mykonos meets the Caribbean with cabanas, hammocks, and ocean views. Cap off the festivities with a Thanksgiving feast at The Tides—think Spiced Pumpkin Bisque and Sage-Brined Turkey. For the ultimate Friendsgiving memory, take a golf cart bar crawl around the island with your girls. This Bimini escape is Friendsgiving, reimagined.
Take your Friendsgiving international at Vista Encantada Spa Resort & Residences. This Cabo escape is all about those breathtaking Sea of Cortez views and exclusive experiences. Think: rooftop pool time, tequila tastings, and wellness treatments at the Milagro Wellness Spa. The suites, many with private plunge pools, are perfect for relaxing with friends after a day of adventure. This isn’t just a trip; it’s a Friendsgiving filled with luxury, laughter, and views you won’t forget.
In the heart of Dallas’ Uptown district, Hotel Crescent Court offers an elevated Friendsgiving getaway where Texas charm meets French-inspired luxury. Explore the Dallas Arts District, indulge in a private group yoga class, or simply relax by the hotel’s rooftop pool. For the big feast, snag a table at the members-only Crescent Club, where a Thanksgiving spread awaits with Texas-sized flair. The hotel’s proximity to high-end shopping and dining makes it ideal for a glamorous city escape with your besties.
Why settle for a typical Friendsgiving when you can celebrate in the city’s tallest skyscraper? Fort Lauderdale’s Hyatt Centric Las Olas offers the ultimate urban escape with skyline views, a chic rooftop pool, and everything you need for a “city-girls-gone-Friendsgiving” vibe. Lounge by the pool, then explore the best of Fort Lauderdale—from custom fall candle-making at Candle Land to kayaking at Hugh Taylor Birch Park. When it’s time to dine, the on-site Harborwood Urban Kitchen & Bar brings the city’s energy to your plate, while the secret speakeasy, 901, hidden in a guest room, transports you and the girls back to the roaring ‘20s. Think Prohibition-era cocktails, gourmet bites, and plenty of “Gatsby” moments.
Bring your Friendsgiving dreams to life at Playa Largo Resort & Spa. Just an hour from Miami, this Key Largo hideaway feels like the Caribbean—minus the hassle of leaving the country. Spend the days under cabanas, in hammocks, or on the water with paddleboards and kayaks. The private beach? Impeccable. And for the ultimate Friendsgiving toast, take a sunset Tiki Cruise before feasting at La Marea or Sol by the Sea. This is where Friendsgiving means fire pits, beach views, and luxe touches that make celebrating with your besties extra special.
If rooftop pools, weekend DJs, and sunrise yoga are on your Friendsgiving wishlist, look no further than W Fort Lauderdale. Start the day with yoga on the beach, then cruise along the coast on complimentary bikes or kayak on the Intracoastal. Evenings are for soaking up the electric vibe on Las Olas Boulevard, hitting hotspots like Louie Bossi and Moxies. And back at the hotel? Pamper yourself with the Solo Roll-Away Cart, stocked with everything you need for a mini spa night—think fuzzy socks, Gua Sha rollers, under-eye masks, and more. With gratitude cards included, this Friendsgiving is all about celebrating sisterhood in style.
