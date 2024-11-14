Experience Mexico's Holiday Magic: Top Festive Destinations and Accommodations

As the holiday season approaches, it's the perfect time to explore Mexico's unique destinations and accommodations, where vibrant culture, rich traditions, and breathtaking landscapes come alive. From coastal resorts to charming colonial cities, Mexico offers a diverse array of accommodations that capture the magic of Christmas. Whether you're dreaming of a luxurious beachfront retreat, a cozy mountain escape, or a boutique hotel nestled in the heart of a historic town, these destinations and accommodations roll out the red carpet with festive offerings to make your holiday truly unforgettable.
Every December, Mexico City transforms into a holiday wonderland, with twinkling lights, a grand tree in the Zócalo (main square), and Christmas markets selling seasonal treats. From December 16 to 24, the local neighborhoods will celebrate Las Posadas, a tradition that reenacts Mary and Joseph's journey. The holiday features public caroling, Ponche—a traditional hot beverage—and candy-filled Piñatas.
For a convenient base to explore the festivities, Andaz Mexico City Condesa offers the perfect ‘home away from home’ in the neighborhood Condesa. The hotel features residential-style suites to make guests feel right at home, along with warm hospitality and a pet-friendly atmosphere for the whole family to join in the fun. Visitors can enjoy 20% off stays (no code needed; discount applied at booking), just a short stroll from Parque Mexico, holiday markets, and the Michelin-starred restaurant Máximo.
For those lingering after Las Posadas, Andaz Mexico City Condesa will also host a New Year’s Eve party featuring city views from the hotel’s Cabuya Rooftop. Guests will enjoy a welcome cocktail, a four-course meal by Executive Chef Davide Preziuso, and a festive after-party “tornafiesta” in the grand ballroom.
For those seeking “hair of the dog” remedies or party-goers ready for round two, Cabuya Rooftop will serve a ‘Recovery Brunch’ on January 1st.
“Holiday magic” is a very Hallmark branding for November and December, yet it feels an apt descriptor for the way some destinations light up. One city that lives up to its holiday magic label is Mexico’s historic art capital, San Miguel de Allende. The city centro, flanked by one of the grandest Catholic churches in the country, is the heart of the festive activities. The entire town square comes alive with hanging stars, larger-than-life papier mâché effigies, a giant trimmed Christmas tree, and home baked goods galore.
Guests to this incredible city can stay within walking distance of the city centro at Casa de Sierra Nevada, A Belmond Hotel, San Miguel de Allende. The 37-room boutique hotel freshly awarded the 2-MICHELIN Key distinction offers a roster of incredible holiday happenings to immerse guests in the warmth of a Mexican Christmas and usher in a happy new year.
Beginning December 21st and running through the new year, holiday programming at Casa de Sierra Nevada ranges from the locally famous mini mojigangas workshop where travelers create their own, and learn the meaning behind, iconic holiday effigies to four-course feasts and rooftop DJ sets. The hotel offers something for every traveler, from thoughtful workshops in local holiday culture – Mexican Ponche stations and cooking classes – to Margarita making showcases and magical sit-down dinners among loved ones.
San Miguel de Allende truly embodies the spirit of Christmas, and NUMU Boutique Hotel offers the perfect place to experience the magic firsthand. From its stunning rooftop—one of the best vantage points in the historic downtown—guests can take in San Miguel’s iconic fireworks, with vibrant bursts of color lighting up the festive city below. During this enchanting season, the town comes alive with vibrant nativity scenes, festive poinsettias, twinkling lights, and bustling holiday markets brimming with artisanal gifts, making it easy to see why Mexico is hailed as this year’s most popular holiday destination.
At the heart of these celebrations, NUMU Boutique Hotel invites visitors to fully embrace the holiday spirit with special programming. Indulge in a delightful Christmas Dinner at NOIA Restaurant, where guests can savor classic dishes like roasted turkey, glazed carrots, and creamy mashed potatoes, all paired with a luxurious saffron champagne sauce and rich gravy, creating a truly unforgettable holiday experience.
For adults looking to celebrate the New Year, the rooftop restaurant NOIA will also be hosting an exquisite five-course tasting menu for its 'New Year’s Eve Gala,' complete with live music, free-flowing champagne, and a beautifully curated dinner that promises to be a memorable experience. While the fireworks display from El Jardín, the central plaza, is a breathtaking spectacle, those seeking a more intimate setting can revel in stunning views from NUMU’s rooftop, toasting to the New Year with a glass of champagne in hand.
