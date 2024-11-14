Experience Mexico's Holiday Magic: Top Festive Destinations and Accommodations

“Holiday magic” is a very Hallmark branding for November and December, yet it feels an apt descriptor for the way some destinations light up. One city that lives up to its holiday magic label is Mexico’s historic art capital, San Miguel de Allende. The city centro, flanked by one of the grandest Catholic churches in the country, is the heart of the festive activities. The entire town square comes alive with hanging stars, larger-than-life papier mâché effigies, a giant trimmed Christmas tree, and home baked goods galore.

Guests to this incredible city can stay within walking distance of the city centro at Casa de Sierra Nevada, A Belmond Hotel, San Miguel de Allende. The 37-room boutique hotel freshly awarded the 2-MICHELIN Key distinction offers a roster of incredible holiday happenings to immerse guests in the warmth of a Mexican Christmas and usher in a happy new year.

Beginning December 21st and running through the new year, holiday programming at Casa de Sierra Nevada ranges from the locally famous mini mojigangas workshop where travelers create their own, and learn the meaning behind, iconic holiday effigies to four-course feasts and rooftop DJ sets. The hotel offers something for every traveler, from thoughtful workshops in local holiday culture – Mexican Ponche stations and cooking classes – to Margarita making showcases and magical sit-down dinners among loved ones.