Windstar Cruises Launches New Cruise & Overwater Bungalow Packages Inspired By “The Golden Bachelorette” Finale

Windstar Cruises invites couples to rekindle romance and create lasting memories with an exclusive second honeymoon experience inspired by “The Golden Bachelorette,” now streaming on Hulu. Embark on your own journey to find romance in Tahiti with new air + hotel + cruise packages that immerse couples in the magic of Tahiti, blending adventure and relaxation for an unforgettable romantic escape.
As Joan Vassos and her final three men stepped aboard Air Tahiti Nui, they were greeted by the warmth and beauty of the Polynesian islands. Windstar Cruises’ 312-guest Star Breeze served as home to Joan Vassos as she explored the Islands of Tahiti with her final dates on Moorea with a private catamaran tour, an ATV ride into the jungle and finally, a Tahitian bonding ceremony. With Joan’s dates taking place at the Hilton Conrad Bora Bora Nui and Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort &Thalasso Spa hotels, viewers can see the beauty of these properties included in Windstar’s new cruise packages.
For those dreaming of their own second honeymoon, or any excuse to toast love and connection, Windstar Cruises, Air Tahiti Nui, and Tahiti Tourisme have partnered to create three new packages that make romance a breeze.
The Islands of Tahiti have long been a top choice for romantic vacations, thanks to their stunning tropical beaches, turquoise waters, and intimate, serene ambiance. Beyond the scenery, Tahiti offers a rich Polynesian culture that’s deeply rooted in traditions. Travelers can dive into Tahitian culture through experiences that connect them with history and the daily lives of local people. Begin in the turquoise lagoons, snorkeling or diving among vibrant coral reefs and graceful manta rays, then dive into the local food scene with market tours and cooking classes featuring dishes like poisson cru. Discover Tahiti's heritage by visiting ancient marae temples and learning the symbolism behind traditional tattoo art. Round out your journey with hikes through lush landscapes, offering a blend of nature and culture that captures the true spirit of this topical paradise.
Overwater bungalows are a coveted experience in the islands and viewers of “The Golden Bachelorette” saw these as homes for Joan’s men in the show’s final episodes. Travelers interested in experiencing the combination of an overwater bungalow stay in beautiful Bora Bora or Moorea, and a cruise around the islands, can book Windstar’s new inclusive packages.
Final Rose & Overwater Bungalows Package: Fly roundtrip from Los Angeles on Air Tahiti Nui and stay one night at the Intercontinental Tahiti Resort in Papeete before transferring to the Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea for three nights in an overwater bungalow. An ATV and snorkeling excursion are included. Then it’s off to meet the ship in Moorea for a 6-day cruise in the islands.
Golden Days in Bora Bora Air + Overwater Villa Package from Los Angeles: Fly roundtrip from Los Angeles on Air Tahiti Nui and stay one night at the Intercontinental Tahiti Resort in Papeete before transferring to the Hilton Conrad Bora Bora Nui for two nights in an overwater villa, and then a weeklong cruise.
Golden Days in Bora Bora Air + Overwater Villa Package from Seattle: Fly roundtrip from Seattle, Washington to Papeete, Tahiti on Air Tahiti Nui and stay two nights in an overwater villa at the Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa and one night at the Intercontinental Tahiti Resort in Papeete after a weeklong cruise in the islands.
All packages include transfers in Tahiti between airport, hotels and ship. Gourmet breakfast and Wi-Fi are included at the hotels.
For special romantic touches on board Windstar’s yacht, guests can purchase romance packages with extra indulgences like a couples massage, rose petal bed turndown, and a private dinner under the stars. Additional celebration packages include elements for vow renewals, engagements and weddings.
For more on Windstar’s offerings in the South Pacific visit https://www.windstarcruises.com/destinations/tahiti/.
