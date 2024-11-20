Spas in Mexico Blend Ancient Healing with Modern Luxury to Sooth Holiday Stress

Consider trading the Fraser Fir for a Tropical Palm this season and escape the holiday stress with a truly transformative and authentic wellness experience in Mexico. Spa retreats from Auberge Resorts are offering a unique blend of ancient healing traditions and modern wellness practices in luxurious settings, making them the perfect respite now and in early 2025 to rejuvenate mind, body, and soul.
Just south of Cancun along the Riviera Maya lies Etereo, Auberge Resorts Collection, and its spa, SANA. SANA draws inspiration from the idyllic cenotes and local botany offering a range of transformative, traditional experiences, including:
Copal Circles that are led by in-house shamans offering cleansing through the use of the sacred prehispanic incense of copa
Mayan Cacao Ceremonies that are designed to restore balance and elevate your spirit
Prehispanic Calendar Readings where the local astrologist will guide you through the secrets of the Mayan Calendar and Mayan star signs
On the West Coast in Punta Mita, along the Riviera Nayarit, sits Susurros del Corazon, Auberge Resorts Collection and its spa ONDA.ONDA is a sanctuary that channels the rhythmic energy of waves into an array of therapies and workshops designed a sense of renewal and inner peace including:
Guests can immerse themselves in a Cacao Circle under the guidance of the property’s medicine sages who identify personal spirit guardians
They can also engage in a Huichol Prehispanic Dance, a transformative class, inspired by the local cultures’ dance rituals, using movement and prehispanic instruments as a form of meditation and joyous activity
Situated along the Sea of Cortez is the popular resort destination of Cabo San Lucas which touts Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection and The Spa at Esperanza. The Spa provides a serene oasis where you can indulge in rejuvenating treatments and workshops inspired by the region including:
Pasaje de Agua, a hydrotherapy circuit rooted in the ancestral practice of the temazcal, or ‘steam house.’ Traditionally heated with volcanic rocks, the temazcal has been used for purification ceremonies and healing practices since pre-Hispanic times in Mexico
Also, available is a five-hour wellness journey called Madre Tierra which includes Gratitude Ceremony, Energy Cleanse, Intention Card Reading, Private Breathwork & Meditation Session, Luminous Rosa & Cacao Wrap
Just down the famed resort corridor in Cabo San Lucas sits Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection and THE WELL at Chileno Bay. THE WELL balances both modern and ancient ways of living with the healing powers of the coastal landscape offering healing treatments for whole-person including:
Rebozo & Flow, combining yoga and traditional Mexican stretching techniques to facilitate positional release
An Immersive Healing experience guided by Chileno Bay’s local healer, which balances the physical, mental and spiritual well-being through ancient Mexican healing practices
