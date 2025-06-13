Mandarin Oriental, Miami Closes After 25 Landmark Years, Ushering in a New Era of Luxury on Brickell Key
A Farewell Worthy of a Legacy
On May 31, 2025, Mandarin Oriental, Miami closed its doors, concluding a celebrated 25-year chapter as one of the city’s most prestigious destinations for luxury hospitality. The hotel, renowned for its Forbes Five-Star accolades, immersive service, and waterside setting on Brickell Key, marked the occasion with a farewell gala—one that not only honored its past, but looked confidently toward the future of the brand in Miami.
Since opening in 2000, Mandarin Oriental, Miami has played an integral role in shaping the luxury travel landscape of the region. With a signature blend of Asian heritage and contemporary elegance, the property became synonymous with high-touch service, culinary excellence, and cultural relevance.
A Gala to Mark the Transition
Themed Honouring an Icon: Celebrating the Past, Present and Future, the gala transformed the hotel’s signature spaces into a multisensory tribute. Guests entered through a lobby adorned with cherry blossom installations, a symbolic wishing tree, and elements of the Mandarin Oriental brand woven throughout the décor. A massive LED screen along the Baywalk displayed archival moments alongside renderings of the forthcoming property—offering a visual timeline that bridged legacy with future promise.
Live musicians, fan dancers, and synchronised swimmers carried the evening forward, culminating in a theatrical fire performance over the hotel’s pool. Above Biscayne Bay, a high-tech drone show closed the night, highlighting the next chapter of Mandarin Oriental’s journey in Miami.
Inside La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Executive Chef Diego Oka curated a tasting menu that paid homage to the hotel’s enduring culinary reputation. Signature cocktails, crafted for the occasion, were served throughout the evening, creating a final toast to a venue that defined an era.
Honoring the People Behind the Brand
"The evening was designed to honour the present moment and the many people who shaped the identity of Mandarin Oriental, Miami. It was an opportunity to recognise our colleagues, thank our guests, and reflect on the lasting impact this hotel has had on the city and our brand.”
Flavia Daudan Caponi, General Manager and Area Vice President, Operations
Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental, echoed this sentiment: “Mandarin Oriental, Miami has long exemplified the service, craft, and emotional connection that define our brand... Most importantly, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the exceptional colleagues... whose dedication, passion, and commitment to excellence have truly set this hotel apart.”
The farewell gala recognized the hotel’s Executive Committee, including leaders in operations, food and beverage, engineering, guest services, and marketing—underscoring the collaborative efforts that made the hotel a benchmark for service in the city.
What’s Next for Brickell Key
While the legacy property has now closed, Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to Miami is far from over. In collaboration with longtime development partner Swire Properties, the group is preparing to launch a completely reimagined project on Brickell Key by 2030: a dual-tower destination that merges luxury living with elevated hospitality.
The South Tower will comprise 228 private residences designed by acclaimed Parisian interior architect Tristan Auer. Meanwhile, the North Tower will house a next-generation Mandarin Oriental hotel with 121 guest rooms, 34 suites, a state-of-the-art Spa at Mandarin Oriental, multiple dining concepts, 66 private residences, and 28 branded residences.
This marks a new chapter not only for the brand but for the Brickell Key community—a destination largely shaped by Swire Properties over the last four decades.
A Legacy That Lingers
Mandarin Oriental, Miami may have closed its doors, but its legacy endures in the memories of guests, the dedication of staff, and the future rising just steps away. As one iconic chapter ends, another begins—rooted in the same values of precision, hospitality, and timeless service that have long defined the brand.