Six Luxury Destinations Where Sports Lovers Can Take Their Game Global

The new era of travel is rewriting the vacation playbook. According to a 2025 travel report by Accor, interest in “workout holidays” has soared by 50 percent in the past year, driven by travelers seeking more than poolside relaxation. Today’s luxury traveler is looking to refine their skills, immerse themselves in a sport, and return home with more than souvenirs—they want a story of growth, movement, and adventure.
For the active elite, we’ve curated six destinations where world-class accommodations meet exceptional sporting opportunities, offering the perfect balance of challenge, connection, and indulgence.
Positioned just steps from Waikīkī Beach, The Twin Fin Hotel offers unmatched access to some of the world’s most storied surf breaks. It’s home to the Jamie O’Brien School of Surf, led by the Oahu native and Hall-of-Fame pro surfer known for his daring style and cinematic storytelling. Guests can book the Surf & Stay package for private instruction, premium equipment, and exclusive perks—ideal for catching your first wave or perfecting your cutback under expert guidance.
In La Quinta, California, PGA WEST has earned its moniker as the “Western Home of Golf in America.” Following a multi-million-dollar revitalization, the resort’s Golf Academy offers instruction from some of the nation’s leading coaches. Later this year, the Tournament Clubhouse will debut a state-of-the-art Performance Lab featuring simulator bays, a Zen Putting Stage, Quintic putting analysis, a Trackman iO Launch Monitor, and custom club fitting. Whether you’re aiming to break par or simply refine your swing, PGA WEST delivers a masterclass in the game.
Set on a private peninsula, Oil Nut Bay is synonymous with seclusion, luxury, and a sailing culture shaped by the Caribbean’s gentle trade winds. Guests can book private or small group Hobie catamaran lessons with seasoned instructors before taking to the turquoise waters for a day of exploration. The adventure doesn’t end on the waves—return to shore for restorative treatments at the newly opened overwater Sundara Spa + Studio.
While famed for championship golf, Sand Valley is also home to a remarkable tennis destination. Its new 13,000-square-foot tennis center overlooks 16 grass courts and features a pro shop, re-stringing services, and The Gallery Italian restaurant. The resort also boasts one of only 12 Court Tennis courts in the United States—and the only one at a public resort—offering guests a rare opportunity to play this historic sport with roots in 16th-century England.
A short drive from Costa Elena, Bahía Salinas ranks among the world’s premier kitesurfing locales, with steady 25 mph winds creating ideal conditions. Playa Copal beach is perfect for both first-timers and seasoned riders, with warm waters year-round eliminating the need for wetsuits. The backdrop is as breathtaking as the sport itself, with nearby national parks and abundant wildlife—spotting monkeys, turtles, or dolphins mid-session is not uncommon.
Mallorca is a cycling mecca, celebrated for its infrastructure, varied terrain, and Mediterranean climate. Located in Port d'Alcúdia, Zafiro Palace Alcudia offers direct access to scenic coastal routes and challenging mountain climbs. The five-star resort enhances the cycling experience with a dedicated station featuring a secure garage, professional-grade workshop, bike wash facilities, and on-site rentals—ensuring every ride is as smooth as the post-ride recovery.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter