The Joy of Missing Out: Luxury Resorts Offering Serenity in the World’s Most Lively Destinations

The travel industry has embraced a new mantra: JOMO—the Joy of Missing Out. It’s an antidote to overbooked itineraries and the pressure to be everywhere at once, and it’s catching on in a big way. The hashtag alone has amassed over 53 million views on TikTok, and research shows 62% of travelers believe peaceful settings significantly reduce stress, while 85% want vacations that truly allow them to unplug.
In destinations famous for their nightlife, casinos, and endless activity, a new wave of luxury resorts is flipping the script. Here, the real indulgence is slowing down—while still staying close enough to the action should the mood strike.
At the heart of Cabo’s shoreline, Corazón Cabo’s Sparitual spa offers an escape rooted in Baja’s healing traditions. The setting itself whispers tranquility, with amenities including a sauna, steam room, and hydrotherapy circuit. Among its most distinctive treatments is the Chakra Cleansing Massage, which begins with a sip of Damiana liqueur—a regional herbal spirit celebrated for boosting circulation and calming the mind. The massage blends chakra-balancing techniques with a copal resin ritual, long used in Baja for grounding and purification. Guests leave feeling energetically reset, with spa amenities accessible to all who book treatments or purchase a day pass.
The Sens-Yah Spa is the 35,000-square-foot wellness centerpiece of JW Marriott Cancun, blending Mayan tradition with modern luxury. Guests can indulge in signature experiences like the Ichtaca Massage, designed to harmonize body and spirit through ancient herbal rituals, or join ZEN Hour for guided meditation and sound healing. The resort’s fitness programming includes yoga, Pilates, and spin classes, while its Health Bar serves fresh juices, smoothies, and protein-packed shakes. Ocean-view rooms feature rainfall showers and soaking tubs, and for a restorative off-property excursion, the region’s mystical cenotes offer the ultimate natural plunge.
On the “One Happy Island,” wellness takes center stage at the Aruba Marriott’s Mandara Spa, where locally grown aloe vera is the star ingredient. Known for its skin-healing properties, aloe also offers health benefits when ingested—boosting immunity, aiding digestion, and soothing acid reflux. Treatments like the Aloe and Milk Bath Wrap combine hydration and nourishment, while the property’s Mercàt restaurant and Lobby Bar serve inventive cocktails such as the Aloe Breeze, blending Aperol, aloe vera juice, pink grapefruit, soda water, and cantaloupe. Between the spa and beach, guests find a balance of relaxation and indulgence that’s distinctly Aruban.
Perched on the island’s west coast, 8, The Experience at Coral Estate Luxury Resort offers one of Curaçao’s most sensory spa escapes. Unique features like the Rainforest, Igloo, and Sahara steam rooms complement ocean-view treatment spaces that welcome the island’s cooling trade winds. The Dual-Exfoliation Treatment delivers medi-spa-level results without irritation, while Thai massages, chakra balancing, and rosemary mint wraps round out the menu. Guests booking treatments enjoy up to four hours of spa access—prime time being sunset, when the light turns golden and the breeze intensifies. Afterward, the infinity pool and cliffside jacuzzis offer front-row seats to Curaçao’s famed sunsets, paired with infused water, coffee, or tea.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter