Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana, Debuts Premier One Bedroom Club Pool Villas
Source: Tanah Gajah
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana, has introduced a new level of refinement with the unveiling of its Premier One Bedroom Club Pool Villas. The family-owned, art-infused resort has long been synonymous with design excellence, and the debut of four additional villas further elevates its reputation as one of Bali’s most serene escapes.
A Legacy Reinterpreted
Originally envisioned in the 1960s by Mr. Hendra Hadiprana, one of Indonesia’s most celebrated architects and designers, Tanah Gajah was created as a sanctuary for family and friends. Today, the resort stands as the flagship of Hadiprana Hospitality, with his daughter, Ms. Puri Hadiprana, and granddaughter, Ms. Sekaraya Hadiprana Surjaudaja, guiding its evolution. Their reinterpretation ensures that the property continues to blend artistic expression, exceptional service, and a deep reverence for Indonesian heritage, shaping it for a new generation of global travelers.
The Premier One Bedroom Club Pool Villas reflect this vision. Spanning over 250 square meters, each villa is a curated showcase of artistry, tradition, and contemporary comfort. Hadiprana’s legacy is visible in every detail, from the hand-selected furnishings to the architectural flourishes that pay homage to Balinese culture.
Artistic Interiors and Thoughtful Craftsmanship
The interiors feature signature House of Hadiprana designs, including the Kalinda coffee table, distinguished by its quartz top and brass base, alongside bespoke lamps and armchairs. The villas also incorporate built-in sofa beds, meticulously crafted by local artisans from the nearby village of Tengkulak.
Hadiprana Artwork, known for its elegant design narratives, has curated sculptural works that anchor the spaces with symbolic depth. Large-scale depictions of leaves and birds — timeless emblems of peace and prosperity — welcome guests, while intricately carved wooden medallions in salak-brown hues enrich the bedrooms with warmth and cultural resonance.
Immersed in Nature’s Serenity
Set against the sweeping vistas of Ubud’s rice paddies and the commanding silhouette of Mount Agung, the villas immerse guests in both beauty and tranquillity. Each residence includes a private eight-metre pool, an outdoor dining pavilion, and a soaking tub designed for restorative moments under the open sky.
The villas also come with the resort’s signature Club Benefits: personal butler service, sunset cocktails, and a calendar of inclusive activities that deepen the sense of place. Whether for an intimate retreat or a peaceful family stay, the Premier One Bedroom Club Pool Villas invite guests to experience Bali with a heightened sense of luxury.
A Destination Beyond the Villa
Tanah Gajah extends its artistry well beyond private accommodations. Guests can dine at The Tempayan, where Executive Chef Dean Nor presents Balinese specialties alongside Western classics, all served in an open-air pavilion overlooking rice paddies. Panen Padi Lounge complements the experience with daily afternoon tea on its scenic sunset deck.
Wellness seekers will find balance in the resort’s spa, which offers traditional treatments such as the Tanah Gajah Jade ritual, ancient Balinese massage, and signature flower and herbal baths. A newly introduced collection of wellness retreats — ranging from two-night restorative journeys to six-day immersive escapes — integrates centuries-old traditions with modern healing practices.
A Boutique Estate with Heritage at Its Core
Nestled within a six-hectare estate in Bali’s cultural highlands, the resort embraces both intimacy and variety. The accommodations include seven One Bedroom Club Suites, nine One Bedroom Club Pool Villas, three Two Bedroom Club Family Pool Villas, The Hadiprana Estate, and now, four Premier One Bedroom Club Pool Villas that redefine the pinnacle of its offerings.
Stays in the new villas begin at IDR 13,500,000 (approximately GBP 600) per night for two guests, inclusive of taxes and Club Benefits such as daily breakfast, yoga classes, and complimentary trekking excursions.
For discerning travelers seeking a retreat that unites heritage, art, and contemporary luxury, Tanah Gajah continues to embody the Hadiprana family’s dedication to culture and design, making each stay an immersion in both serenity and story.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter