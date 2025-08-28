Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana, Debuts Premier One Bedroom Club Pool Villas

Originally envisioned in the 1960s by Mr. Hendra Hadiprana, one of Indonesia’s most celebrated architects and designers, Tanah Gajah was created as a sanctuary for family and friends. Today, the resort stands as the flagship of Hadiprana Hospitality, with his daughter, Ms. Puri Hadiprana, and granddaughter, Ms. Sekaraya Hadiprana Surjaudaja, guiding its evolution. Their reinterpretation ensures that the property continues to blend artistic expression, exceptional service, and a deep reverence for Indonesian heritage, shaping it for a new generation of global travelers.