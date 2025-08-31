Stanly Ranch Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, Partners with Kendall Wilkinson Design for Exclusive Napa Valley Collaboration
Source: Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Elevating Wine Country Living
August 28th, 2025 – Stanly Ranch Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, has announced an exclusive design partnership with Kendall Wilkinson Design (KWD), marking the San Francisco–based firm’s first collaboration with resort residences in Napa Valley. The move underscores the property’s commitment to offering owners not only world-class amenities but also the opportunity to craft interiors that embody the region’s distinctive elegance and sense of place.
“Offering our owners unique access to the esteemed design studio, Kendall Wilkinson Design, brings a new artistic touch to the homes at Stanly Ranch Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, made possible through Kendall’s understanding of Napa, meticulous eye for detail, and decades of experience in the industry – which made for the perfect joint venture.”
Hillary Ryan, Luxury Real Estate and Vineyard Specialist at Sotheby’s International Realty
A Bespoke Approach to Napa Valley Residences
This offering is exclusive to the property’s Vineyard Homes, which range from three to six bedrooms and span approximately 2,300 to 5,600 square feet. Each residence is designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, with features including private pools, landscaped courtyards, and expansive entertaining spaces.
Owners will have direct access to Kendall Wilkinson and her design team, whether commissioning a single room transformation or curating an entire home. Drawing on KWD’s extensive network of international galleries, artisans, and suppliers, the partnership allows for highly personalized interiors that reflect both the natural beauty and understated luxury of Napa Valley’s wine country.
“We’ve long admired the Auberge Resorts Collection brand for its impeccable attention to detail, thoughtful luxury, and deep connection to its surroundings.”
Kendall Wilkinson, Founder and Principal of Kendall Wilkinson Design
She continued, “Stanly Ranch Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, embodies all of that and more by offering the opportunity to live in a beautifully designed, private home that is immersed in the natural beauty of Wine Country. For us, collaborating with Stanly Ranch Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, is a natural extension of the work we do with our clients who seek that same elevated, intimate lifestyle.”
Lifestyle Beyond the Home
Homeownership at Stanly Ranch extends far beyond the residence itself. Members of the Stanly Ranch Club enjoy access to Auberge Resorts Collection’s acclaimed amenities, including the award-winning Halehouse Spa, known for its intentional wellness treatments, and three distinct dining venues. Among them is Bear, a culinary destination that celebrates Napa’s farmers and makers through ingredient-driven menus.
The resort also curates immersive adventures, offering everything from behind-the-scenes vineyard experiences to exclusive outdoor pursuits, all designed to deepen guests’ connection to the surrounding landscape.
A Destination Rooted in Heritage
Set on over 700 acres of vineyards and farmland in southern Napa Valley, Stanly Ranch has evolved from a working ranch with a 100-year history into one of the region’s most sought-after luxury destinations. The property features 135 guestrooms and cottages, each with outdoor terraces, fire pits, and views of the Mayacamas Mountains.
Residences start in the mid-$2 million range, with ownership opportunities available in both Vineyard Homes and fully furnished two-bedroom Villas. Every element, from architecture to amenities, reflects Auberge Resorts Collection’s hallmark blend of design-driven luxury and authentic local connection.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter