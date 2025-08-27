Mar del Cabo by Velas Resorts Redefines Milestone Celebrations with Exclusive Birthday Takeover

Mar del Cabo by Velas Resorts has unveiled the Birthday Takeover, an exclusive new experience designed for milestone birthdays and unforgettable group getaways. This three-night private buyout offers complete access to all 48 suites, creating a boutique setting that combines the intimacy of a private villa with the amenities of a luxury resort. With the shimmering Sea of Cortez as its backdrop, every detail of the Birthday Takeover is designed to make each moment bespoke.