Mar del Cabo by Velas Resorts Redefines Milestone Celebrations with Exclusive Birthday Takeover
Source: Mar del Cabo
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Celebration Reimagined on the Sea of Cortez
Mar del Cabo by Velas Resorts has unveiled the Birthday Takeover, an exclusive new experience designed for milestone birthdays and unforgettable group getaways. This three-night private buyout offers complete access to all 48 suites, creating a boutique setting that combines the intimacy of a private villa with the amenities of a luxury resort. With the shimmering Sea of Cortez as its backdrop, every detail of the Birthday Takeover is designed to make each moment bespoke.
Suites and Spaces for Every Guest
The property itself reflects sustainable coastal luxury. Whitewashed walls, hand-painted tiles, and vibrant bougainvillea frame panoramic ocean views, while the interiors are appointed with artisanal furnishings and locally crafted décor. Each suite features kitchens, dining areas, and living spaces ideal for gatherings, and layouts range from intimate hideaways to multi-room suites with private terraces.
Beyond the suites, guests have full access to social spaces including a sunlit pool, a relaxed beachfront lounge, a full restaurant and terrace, and a pair of stylish bars. Together, these areas provide the setting for celebrations that feel both intimate and expansive.
A Festive Welcome with Local Spirit
The celebration begins at check-in with The Escalonada, a signature procession inspired by the callejoneadas of San Miguel de Allende. Live musicians guide guests through the property’s walkways, where curated stations serve handcrafted cocktails and authentic Mexican canapés. The festive procession sets the tone for a weekend rooted in culture, camaraderie, and luxury.
Guests then enjoy Paint & Play, a one-hour cocktail gathering where each person designs a reusable water bottle. This sustainable activity reduces single-use plastics while giving guests a keepsake of the celebration. Cocktails infused with Baja ingredients add a regional touch, while the creative workshop encourages connection.
Adventure, Indulgence, and a Grand Gala
Day two brings a private luxury yacht excursion in partnership with Cabo Adventures. Guests can snorkel, sunbathe, and explore the marine life of the Sea of Cortez before returning to the hotel for an afternoon of poolside relaxation. A four-hour sunset party unfolds with a live DJ, craft cocktails, and a two-hour ceviche bar featuring local seafood.
That evening, the Grand Birthday Gala Dinner takes place in the gardens or on the sand. A four-course gourmet feast is paired with live music and ocean views, offering a dining experience designed to feel both celebratory and personal.
Wellness, Restoration, and Culinary Farewell
The final day focuses on wellness. Guests choose between a private Pilates session or an immersive sound healing class, while the guest of honor enjoys a personal spa day at the award-winning SE Spa at Grand Velas Los Cabos. Treatments include the acclaimed seven-step hydrotherapy ritual with steam, ice, showers, and vitality pools, ensuring a restorative finale.
That evening, the group gathers for a gourmet Taco Party on the beach, complete with artisanal dishes and a bonfire under the stars. Live music provides a fitting close to the multi-day celebration. Throughout the stay, professional photography preserves every detail, from toasts to sunsets.
A Tailored Celebration
The Birthday Takeover begins at $83,255 USD for up to 96 people and is available year-round. Every element is customizable, ensuring each group can shape the celebration to their tastes. With its rare balance of intimacy, luxury, and sustainability, Mar del Cabo’s newest offering transforms milestone birthdays into unforgettable journeys on Mexico’s coast.
