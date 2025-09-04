Gold Messika necklace with diamond accents on display at Baker House 1650
Baker House 1650 Hosts Elegant Messika Reception to Close the Hamptons Summer Season

East Hampton’s Storied Inn Blends Old-World Heritage with Modern Sophistication for a Sparkling Labor Day Celebration

As the Hamptons bid farewell to summer, The Baker House 1650 reaffirmed its place as one of the East End’s most cherished landmarks. Over Labor Day weekend, the historic inn welcomed guests for a refined evening in collaboration with Parisian high-jewelry Maison Messika, marking the season’s end with a gathering that radiated both European chic and coastal Hamptons elegance.

Antique décor and lamp on display at Baker House 1650
Vintage details inside The Baker House 1650 highlighted the inn's historic charm

A Setting Steeped in History

Long celebrated as a crown jewel of East Hampton, The Baker House 1650 is a 17th-century Cotswold-inspired estate where English manor charm meets contemporary luxury. Over the holiday weekend, its manicured gardens and sweeping terraces became the stage for an intimate reception that drew friends, tastemakers, and summer residents for one final toast to the season.

Isabella Montoya-Desionqueres with Messika necklace
Isabella Montoya-Desionqueres admires Messika jewelry

Diamonds and Champagne in the Gardens

The Messika showcase proved a highlight of the weekend’s social calendar. Guests sipped champagne as they admired a curated selection of the Maison’s celebrated diamond creations, displayed against the lush greenery of the grounds and bathed in the soft light of early evening. The event embodied the effortless harmony of European refinement and Hamptons ease that defines The Baker House experience.

Antonella Bertello poses at Baker House 1650 Messika reception
Antonella Bertello of The Baker House 1650 welcomed guests in elegant style

“Labor Day weekend at The Baker House 1650 is always a special time. It’s a moment to celebrate summer’s final flourish with beauty, style, and connection before the rhythm of fall begins.”

Antonella Bertello of The Baker House 1650

Gold Messika necklace with diamond accents on display at Baker House 1650
An Evening of Notable Company

The guest list reflected the inn’s position as a gathering place for discerning clientele. Among those in attendance were Leeza Gurevich, Antonella Bertello, Agata Byrne, Gerard Byrne, Jean Shafiroff, Roger Sichel, Ilene Sichel, Isabella Montoya-Desionqueres, Rishabh Manocha, and Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe.

A Legacy Destination in East Hampton

Located in the heart of East Hampton’s historic village, The Baker House 1650 offers guests the rare combination of architectural heritage and modern comfort. Its interiors reflect a balance of historic grandeur and contemporary convenience, creating an atmosphere that feels both timeless and inviting.

With its Labor Day celebration, The Baker House 1650 closed the summer season on a note of elegance, underscoring why it remains a touchstone for refined living in the Hamptons.
Diamond Messika pendant necklace on display
A striking Messika pendant caught the light during the Hamptons reception
Gold Messika necklace with diamond accents on display at Baker House 1650
