Baker House 1650 Hosts Elegant Messika Reception to Close the Hamptons Summer Season
As the Hamptons bid farewell to summer, The Baker House 1650 reaffirmed its place as one of the East End’s most cherished landmarks. Over Labor Day weekend, the historic inn welcomed guests for a refined evening in collaboration with Parisian high-jewelry Maison Messika, marking the season’s end with a gathering that radiated both European chic and coastal Hamptons elegance.
A Setting Steeped in History
Long celebrated as a crown jewel of East Hampton, The Baker House 1650 is a 17th-century Cotswold-inspired estate where English manor charm meets contemporary luxury. Over the holiday weekend, its manicured gardens and sweeping terraces became the stage for an intimate reception that drew friends, tastemakers, and summer residents for one final toast to the season.
Diamonds and Champagne in the Gardens
The Messika showcase proved a highlight of the weekend’s social calendar. Guests sipped champagne as they admired a curated selection of the Maison’s celebrated diamond creations, displayed against the lush greenery of the grounds and bathed in the soft light of early evening. The event embodied the effortless harmony of European refinement and Hamptons ease that defines The Baker House experience.
“Labor Day weekend at The Baker House 1650 is always a special time. It’s a moment to celebrate summer’s final flourish with beauty, style, and connection before the rhythm of fall begins.”
Antonella Bertello of The Baker House 1650
An Evening of Notable Company
The guest list reflected the inn’s position as a gathering place for discerning clientele. Among those in attendance were Leeza Gurevich, Antonella Bertello, Agata Byrne, Gerard Byrne, Jean Shafiroff, Roger Sichel, Ilene Sichel, Isabella Montoya-Desionqueres, Rishabh Manocha, and Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe.
A Legacy Destination in East Hampton
Located in the heart of East Hampton’s historic village, The Baker House 1650 offers guests the rare combination of architectural heritage and modern comfort. Its interiors reflect a balance of historic grandeur and contemporary convenience, creating an atmosphere that feels both timeless and inviting.
With its Labor Day celebration, The Baker House 1650 closed the summer season on a note of elegance, underscoring why it remains a touchstone for refined living in the Hamptons.
