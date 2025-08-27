Breitling Becomes the NFL’s First Official Luxury Timepiece Partner
Source: Breitling
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
In a historic first for the league, the National Football League (NFL) has named Breitling its official timepiece partner, marking the NFL’s inaugural collaboration with a luxury watch brand. The multi-year global partnership, announced today, introduces Breitling as the league’s first global luxury timepiece partner and launches two exclusive NFL team-edition collections: the Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 and the Endurance Pro.
“This partnership unlocks new possibilities and value for the NFL, allowing us to set a new standard for our brand.”
Renie Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for the NFL
She continued, “We look forward to integrating the bold spirit of Breitling with the power of our sport to connect with fans through meaningful, lasting products and tailored experiences tied to some of the league’s biggest moments.”
A Collaboration Rooted in Precision and Performance
Both Breitling and the NFL share more than a century of influence in shaping global culture, each grounded in precision, performance, and enduring appeal. Breitling CEO Georges Kern called the collaboration “a defining moment” for the brand, adding, “The NFL brings people together: families, friends, entire communities. It’s about the moments you share and the traditions you build over time. That’s what we wanted to reflect in these watches. It’s something you wear with pride and one day pass on, along with your love for the game.”
The partnership will see Breitling activate across some of the NFL’s most prestigious events, including Super Bowl LX, NFL Honors, and other marquee moments throughout the season. In 2026, select NFL Honors award winners will receive custom Breitling timepieces. The brand will also have a global presence through activations tied to the 2025 NFL International Games in São Paulo, Dublin, London, Berlin, and Madrid.
The NFL Team-Edition Collections
Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 NFL Team Editions
Crafted for fans who travel for the love of the game, the Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 features a dual-timezone display with each model customized in the primary and secondary colors of one of the NFL’s 32 teams. From Montana Red for the San Francisco 49ers to Midnight Green for the Philadelphia Eagles, every watch incorporates team-specific accents on the GMT hand and an engraved caseback bearing the club logo.
COSC-certified for precision, the Chronomat GMT 40 offers a 42-hour power reserve, 200-meter water resistance, and a versatile 40 mm profile—robust enough for a tailgate, refined enough for a post-game celebration.
Endurance Pro NFL Team Editions
Designed in titanium for maximum durability at 2.2 times lighter than stainless steel, the Endurance Pro is a lightweight chronograph built for active lifestyles. Each of the 32 variations features an inner bezel in the team’s primary color, marked with a pulsometer scale for tracking heart rate, along with the team logo at the six o’clock subdial and the NFL Shield etched on the caseback.
Paired with a black rubber strap, the Endurance Pro is powered by Breitling’s COSC-certified SuperQuartz™ caliber 82, offering extreme accuracy, a timekeeping chronograph, and a solar compass. With its sport-ready construction, it’s as comfortable in the stands as it is on the training field.
Where to Find Them
The NFL team-edition Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 and Endurance Pro will be available worldwide during the 2025 NFL season at Breitling boutiques, authorized retailers, and on Breitling.com. Each model is designed to embody team loyalty while reflecting the Swiss watchmaker’s commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and style.
As Thierry Prissert, President of Breitling US, noted:
“With the NFL team-edition collections, Breitling continues to offer fans something they’ve never had before from a luxury watchmaker—timepieces that reflect their team loyalty while delivering the design, durability, and performance Breitling stands for.”
Thierry Prissert, President of Breitling US
With this partnership, Breitling and the NFL are setting a new benchmark in the intersection of sport and luxury, creating pieces that are as enduring as the traditions they celebrate.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter