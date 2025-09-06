Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit Introduces Sleep Suite: A New Luxury Path to Rest and Renewal

The Sleep Suite add-on begins before arrival, with a personalized consultation led by a dedicated sleep concierge. Amenities are selected to suit each guest’s preferences, creating an atmosphere of comfort and calm. A standout detail is the Sleep Mask Bar, where guests can choose from cooling silk, plush velvet, or breathable cotton masks, paired with soothing scents such as lavender, chamomile, or eucalyptus. Complementing this is an extensive pillow menu, including lavender-infused memory foam and cooling gel options—ensuring that even the foundation of sleep is tailored to the individual.