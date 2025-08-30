Canyon Ranch Tucson Earns MICHELIN Nod as One of the World’s Top Five Wellness Hotels

Canyon Ranch Tucson has once again proven its position at the pinnacle of global wellness, earning a place among the top five wellness hotels in the world in the inaugural MICHELIN Wellness Awards. Announced today, the recognition marks the resort as the only property in the Americas to receive this distinction, a testament to its unmatched integration of advanced health services, outdoor adventure, and immersive mind-body experiences.

According to The MICHELIN Guide, Canyon Ranch is “the original wellness resort [and] still an undeniable trailblazer—where guests access the highest medical tech between hikes in the iconic Sonoran Desert.” The MICHELIN Wellness Award honors properties that move beyond conventional spa and fitness programs, crafting comprehensive experiences that foster lasting well-being.