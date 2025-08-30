Canyon Ranch Tucson Earns MICHELIN Nod as One of the World’s Top Five Wellness Hotels
Source: Canyon Ranch
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Canyon Ranch Tucson has once again proven its position at the pinnacle of global wellness, earning a place among the top five wellness hotels in the world in the inaugural MICHELIN Wellness Awards. Announced today, the recognition marks the resort as the only property in the Americas to receive this distinction, a testament to its unmatched integration of advanced health services, outdoor adventure, and immersive mind-body experiences.
According to The MICHELIN Guide, Canyon Ranch is “the original wellness resort [and] still an undeniable trailblazer—where guests access the highest medical tech between hikes in the iconic Sonoran Desert.” The MICHELIN Wellness Award honors properties that move beyond conventional spa and fitness programs, crafting comprehensive experiences that foster lasting well-being.
A Legacy of Wellness Innovation
Founded in 1979, Canyon Ranch Tucson has been a pioneer in destination wellness for more than four decades. Its expansive desert campus houses one of the largest spas in the United States, state-of-the-art medical, fitness, and movement centers, spiritual sanctuaries, dining venues, gardens, and extensive racquet sports facilities. Every stay is deeply personalized, drawing from over 1,500 services in areas such as nutrition, integrative medicine, personal training, mental health, and spirituality.
“At Canyon Ranch, wellness is more than an amenity, it is the foundation of every guest’s stay to cultivate health, joy and connection. To be recognized by MICHELIN as one of the top five wellness destinations worldwide—and the only one in the Americas—is a testament to the transformative power of the Canyon Ranch experience.”
Mark Rivers, CEO of Canyon Ranch
Retreats Designed for Transformation
Guests can expect a seamless balance of modern science and ancient healing traditions, from industry-leading health technology to expert-led retreats that address timely wellness topics. Immersion begins the moment travelers arrive in the Sonoran Desert, where the rugged landscape becomes both a backdrop and an active participant in the journey—whether through guided hikes, outdoor yoga, or reflective time in the property’s serene gardens.
The resort’s approach has garnered top ratings across its portfolio, with Tucson and Woodside, California, each holding The MICHELIN Guide’s highest hotel honor of three MICHELIN Keys, and its Lenox, Massachusetts location awarded two MICHELIN Keys, the highest recognition in New England.
Looking Ahead to the MICHELIN Wellness Award Winner
The winner of the first-ever MICHELIN Wellness Award will be announced on October 8, 2025, during the annual celebration unveiling the 2025 MICHELIN Keys. Regardless of the final outcome, Canyon Ranch Tucson’s placement in this elite group reaffirms its role as a global benchmark for transformative travel experiences.
