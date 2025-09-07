An Icon Reborn: Inside the $100 Million Transformation of W New York – Union Square

The property occupies the storied Guardian Life Building, a Beaux-Arts gem completed in 1911. In its rebirth, historic architecture takes center stage. The Living Room—W’s reinterpreted hotel lobby—channels the grandeur of Grand Central Station with soaring ceilings and ornate moldings, creating a gathering place that feels at once timeless and contemporary.

For the transformation, W Hotels partnered once again with Rockwell Group, the acclaimed design studio behind the hotel’s original 2001 debut. This time, David Rockwell’s team looked to Union Square Park for inspiration, weaving in textures, colors, and seasonal shifts that mirror the rhythm of the neighborhood itself.