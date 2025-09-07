An Icon Reborn: Inside the $100 Million Transformation of W New York – Union Square
W Hotels has unveiled the long-awaited reinvention of its global flagship, W New York – Union Square, marking a milestone for the brand and a bold redefinition of modern hospitality. Following a $100 million transformation, the 256-room landmark has been reimagined as a cultural cornerstone of New York City while setting the tone for W Hotels’ global evolution.
Honoring History, Inspiring the Future
The property occupies the storied Guardian Life Building, a Beaux-Arts gem completed in 1911. In its rebirth, historic architecture takes center stage. The Living Room—W’s reinterpreted hotel lobby—channels the grandeur of Grand Central Station with soaring ceilings and ornate moldings, creating a gathering place that feels at once timeless and contemporary.
For the transformation, W Hotels partnered once again with Rockwell Group, the acclaimed design studio behind the hotel’s original 2001 debut. This time, David Rockwell’s team looked to Union Square Park for inspiration, weaving in textures, colors, and seasonal shifts that mirror the rhythm of the neighborhood itself.
“W New York – Union Square holds a special place in our global portfolio. It is at the heart of our brand, powered by the pulse of our birthplace, New York City. This transformation reflects years of global brand work – evolving our design ethos, elevating the meaning of Whatever/Whenever, amplifying emotion per square foot, and embracing an immersive, culture-forward perspective.”
George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels
A Grand Arrival
Guests encounter a bold new entrance where design details invite exploration. The grand staircase, a centerpiece of the lobby, is lined with a carpet that cascades in abstract colors, while lush botanicals climb its curve. Contrasting this organic flourish are houndstooth banquette desks, gleaming marble, and an original mural by artist Shantell Martin.
Ascending the staircase leads to the Living Room Café, the first of its kind for W Hotels, which transitions from a Devoción coffee bar by day to a lively cocktail hub by night. Nearby, the former ballroom has been reborn as the Living Room, its Beaux-Arts bones now layered with velvet benches, petal-shaped chandeliers, and a resin-cast botanical bar. Weekly cultural programming—from DJ sets to art activations—cements the space as a magnet for locals and visitors alike.
Guestrooms Rooted in the City
The design story extends upstairs, where guest rooms reflect the seasonal palette of Union Square Park. Botanical carpets, burnt orange velvet headboards, and curved lacquered walls create a dynamic backdrop for the signature W bed and modern amenities. Subtle nods to the city abound: light fixtures reminiscent of subway entry lamps, nightstands echoing Union Square’s “Metronome” art installation, and bathrooms tiled with grid-like precision.
At the pinnacle, the 1,215-square-foot Penthouse Suite offers sweeping city views, a private bar, and thoughtfully designed spaces for work, relaxation, and entertainment.
Culinary Destination: Seahorse
Debuting this fall, Seahorse introduces a modern seafood brasserie to Union Square. Created by John McDonald and Mercer Street Hospitality, with Chef John Villa at the helm, the menu pairs seasonality with global influences. Dishes include tuna crudo with crispy caper parsley oil, wood oven–roasted Shinnecock littlenecks in nduja butter, and playful seafood toasts topped with caviar, lobster, or shrimp ajillo.
The Rockwell-designed space evokes maritime nostalgia with mother-of-pearl inlays, yacht-inspired wood finishes, and a dramatic central seafood bar, while a mural by En Viu adds a New York edge. With an entrance on Park Avenue South, Seahorse aims to serve both the city’s loyalists and its ever-curious visitors.
A Rooftop with Perspective
Seventeen stories high, Union Square’s only rooftop bar offers skyline views paired with nostalgic glamour. Designed by AvroKO, the space nods to the artistic nightlife legacy of Warhol’s Factory and Max’s Kansas City. Concrete flooring echoes Union Square’s layout below, while golden-hour cocktails and late-night energy bring new life to the city’s skyline.
Wellness Reimagined
Replacing the former subterranean bar, the expansive FIT space redefines the concept of a hotel gym. Guests find the first in-hotel Peloton Studio, hydro-massage chairs for recovery, and interiors inspired by the 14th Street–Union Square subway station. The result is a wellness destination where performance and restoration align seamlessly.
Events Designed with Intention
With 2,587 square feet of event space, including four Studios, W New York – Union Square caters to both creativity and collaboration. Views of Union Square, custom Herman Miller furnishings, and menus sourced from the Greenmarket ensure meetings feel connected to the city’s energy.
A Catalyst for W Hotels’ Global Future
The reopening signals more than a New York revival. It’s part of a global redefinition: upcoming transformations of W Hollywood, W Austin, W Dallas, and W Toronto, alongside debuts in W Punta Cana, W Florence, W Prague, and W Sydney. By 2028, 80% of the global portfolio will be transformed, positioning W Hotels at the forefront of cultural hospitality.
“I’ve watched this transformation unfold from the very beginning and seeing W New York – Union Square come alive is truly special. This reinvention is about more than design – it’s about breathing new life into a historic landmark, strengthening its connection to the neighborhood, and creating moments that resonate with every guest.”
Christina Poon, General Manager, W New York – Union Square
A Landmark Redefined
W New York – Union Square emerges not simply as a hotel, but as a cultural beacon for a new generation of travelers. With its layered interiors, dynamic dining, curated programming, and bold design, the property signals the next chapter for luxury lifestyle hospitality—rooted in New York, with influence felt across the globe.
