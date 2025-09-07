The Luxury Collection Makes Its Barbados Debut with the Reimagined Colony Club

Barbados’ celebrated Platinum Coast welcomes a new chapter in its storied hospitality legacy as Colony Club officially reopens under The Luxury Collection portfolio. Following a meticulous renovation by Marriott International, the landmark property now offers a seamless blend of colonial charm and contemporary sophistication, marking the brand’s debut in Barbados.

Originally built in the 1930s as a private seaside estate, Colony Club became the island’s first residential club and has held an enduring place in Barbados’ social and cultural fabric for over seven decades. Its rebirth under The Luxury Collection is both a restoration of its heritage and a bold reintroduction to the next generation of discerning travelers.