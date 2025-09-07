The Luxury Collection Makes Its Barbados Debut with the Reimagined Colony Club
Barbados’ celebrated Platinum Coast welcomes a new chapter in its storied hospitality legacy as Colony Club officially reopens under The Luxury Collection portfolio. Following a meticulous renovation by Marriott International, the landmark property now offers a seamless blend of colonial charm and contemporary sophistication, marking the brand’s debut in Barbados.
Originally built in the 1930s as a private seaside estate, Colony Club became the island’s first residential club and has held an enduring place in Barbados’ social and cultural fabric for over seven decades. Its rebirth under The Luxury Collection is both a restoration of its heritage and a bold reintroduction to the next generation of discerning travelers.
“The debut of The Luxury Collection in Barbados with the reopening of Colony Club is a landmark moment for Marriott International and a reflection of our deep commitment to the island's future. This storied property has been gracefully reinterpreted to celebrate Barbadian heritage and enduring elegance, offering guests a refined escape rooted in authenticity – it sets the stage for a new standard of luxury in Barbados, one that honors tradition while embracing the discerning traveler's desire for meaningful experiences.”
Brian King, President of Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America
A Redefined Platinum Coast Retreat
The redesigned guest rooms pay homage to the island’s natural beauty, with ocean-inspired palettes, bespoke furnishings, and a tactile connection to the resort’s colonial architecture. Lagoon-style pools, framed by tropical gardens, serve as tranquil sanctuaries, enhanced by anticipatory poolside service that channels the warmth of Barbadian hospitality.
“Colony Club has always held a special place in the hearts of its guests. Over the past year, we've taken great care to preserve its legacy while thoughtfully enhancing every detail. This reopening is not just about unveiling a beautifully reimagined resort; it's about welcoming back those who have cherished it for generations and inviting new travelers to discover its ageless allure.”
Alex Fiz, Area General Manager of the Barbados Collection Portfolio
Elevated Culinary Journeys
The resort’s dining program is firmly rooted in fresh, locally sourced ingredients, many from its on-site organic garden. Laguna, the main restaurant, presents refined takes on Bajan classics in an open-air setting overlooking lush gardens and shimmering water. Sunset Bar & Deck offers casual beachfront dining, light bites, and cocktails against the backdrop of a Caribbean sunset.
Signature culinary moments include Lobster & Jazz nights, Steak Night, and the Sunday Brunch, each accompanied by live entertainment that captures the island’s rhythm.
The Rum Vault – An Island First
A standout addition is The Rum Vault, the first of its kind in Barbados. This intimate tasting room houses over 150 rums from around the globe. Guided by a Rum Ambassador and Vault Chef, guests can indulge in curated pairings and gastronomic experiences that celebrate the island’s deep-rooted rum heritage.
Wellness with Barbadian Soul
Tucked within the resort’s tropical gardens, The Spa at Colony Club draws on the five elements theory—wood, fire, earth, metal, and water—to craft holistic treatments inspired by Barbadian traditions. From rejuvenating facials to soothing massages, the spa is designed as a restorative escape for both body and mind.
The revitalized wellness offerings extend to Island-to-Table dinners, cooking classes in the organic garden, a refreshed gym, and complimentary water sports—ranging from water skiing and wakeboarding to banana boat rides.
A New Era for a Barbados Classic
Operating under a European Plan, Colony Club gives guests the flexibility to curate their own culinary experience while enjoying elevated amenities and personalized service. Reservations are now open for stays beginning September 1, 2025, welcoming travelers to experience refined island living in a setting that honors its history while embracing the future of luxury travel.
As part of Marriott Bonvoy, the resort connects guests to exclusive benefits across more than 30 brands worldwide, offering a gateway not only to the beauty of Barbados but to a global portfolio of exceptional destinations.
