JW Marriott Reston Station Debuts in Northern Virginia

The property’s dining program features three distinct venues designed to engage both hotel guests and the local community:

The Simon , a modern Mid-Atlantic restaurant that draws on French and Mediterranean influences.

Schar Bar , a sophisticated lounge offering bespoke cocktails and an extensive wine collection.

JW Market, a café showcasing Executive Pastry Chef Claus Olsen’s signature baked goods, sandwiches, and locally inspired specialties.

The culinary program is enhanced by the JW Garden, where herbs and produce are cultivated for use across menus, underscoring the brand’s commitment to sustainability and fresh ingredients.