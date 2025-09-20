JW Marriott Reston Station Debuts in Northern Virginia
A Landmark Opening
JW Marriott has officially made its debut in Virginia with the grand unveiling of JW Marriott Reston Station, a 247-room luxury hotel located within the Washington, D.C. metro area’s largest mixed-use, transit-oriented community. The property, which opened on September 16, 2025, is a milestone for both Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio and Comstock Holding Companies, Inc., the developer behind the decades-long transformation of Reston Station into a hub of business, culture, and design.
Positioned along Metro’s Silver Line with direct connections to Dulles International Airport, Tysons Corner, and downtown Washington, D.C., the hotel introduces a sophisticated hospitality experience designed to meet the expectations of affluent professionals, global firms, and discerning travelers.
Honoring Legacy, Shaping the Future
The opening carries special meaning for JW Marriott given the brand’s roots in the capital region.
“The opening of JW Marriott Reston Station is particularly meaningful for the brand, given its proximity to JW Marriott's roots in Washington, D.C."
Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott.
"This hotel reflects the evolution of JW Marriott – where timeless luxury meets world-class hospitality. With the debut of our new Mindful Rooms concept and a continued focus on well-being, we are proud to continue JW Marriott’s legacy in Northern Virginia by offering guests an exceptional experience rooted in the brand’s rich heritage.”
Bruce Rohr
Chris Clemente, CEO of Comstock, noted the property’s place in the broader development of Reston:
“JW Marriott Reston Station represents the culmination of Comstock’s decades-long vision to create a new, world-class, transit-oriented destination at Reston Station. This property not only elevates the region’s hospitality landscape, it also honors Reston’s founding vision as a community designed to seamlessly integrate living, working, and recreation in spaces that showcase public art by world-class artists, concerts, and other cultural events.”
Chris Clemente
Design Meets Mindfulness
Internationally recognized architects designed the property to embody both Robert E. Simon’s vision for Reston and J. Willard Marriott’s ethos of impeccable hospitality. The arrival experience is punctuated by Building Bridges, a monumental outdoor sculpture by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn. Featuring six pairs of interlocking hands, the piece symbolizes friendship, love, wisdom, and hope, establishing the hotel as both a cultural landmark and a hospitality destination.
Inside, guest rooms and suites balance contemporary design with wellness-driven features. The property includes 14 junior suites, four executive suites, and a presidential suite, all outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows and spa-inspired bathrooms. The debut of the Mindful Rooms and Floors concept distinguishes the hotel further. Each of these 14 specialized rooms includes natural textures, circadian lighting, yoga mats, recovery tools, and a serene alcove designed for meditation or movement. Guests are welcomed with a personalized consultation to customize sleep and wellness rituals, ranging from tailored turndown service to curated tea offerings by the hotel’s culinary team.
“Every detail at JW Marriott Reston Station is intended to provide a truly remarkable experience, inviting guests to be present in mind, body, and spirit. We are honored to bring JW Marriott’s enduring legacy of mindful luxury to the heart of the Dulles Corridor and look forward to welcoming guests to Reston Station.”
Dewayne Wright, Managing Director of JW Marriott Reston Station.
Culinary Highlights
The property’s dining program features three distinct venues designed to engage both hotel guests and the local community:
The Simon, a modern Mid-Atlantic restaurant that draws on French and Mediterranean influences.
Schar Bar, a sophisticated lounge offering bespoke cocktails and an extensive wine collection.
JW Market, a café showcasing Executive Pastry Chef Claus Olsen’s signature baked goods, sandwiches, and locally inspired specialties.
The culinary program is enhanced by the JW Garden, where herbs and produce are cultivated for use across menus, underscoring the brand’s commitment to sustainability and fresh ingredients.
Redefining Meetings and Events in Virginia
JW Marriott Reston Station is now home to Northern Virginia’s largest luxury meeting and event space, with more than 40,000 square feet spread across a single level for seamless flow. The facilities include an 11,700-square-foot ballroom with soaring 20-foot ceilings and multiple breakout rooms, all supported by advanced technology and a dedicated events team. Capable of accommodating up to 1,300 guests, the venue positions the hotel as a new hub for high-profile conferences, galas, and celebrations in the Dulles Corridor.
A New Standard for Northern Virginia Hospitality
By uniting wellness-focused accommodations, an expansive events program, destination dining, and public art, JW Marriott Reston Station sets a new benchmark for hospitality in the region. It not only reflects the brand’s heritage but also its forward-looking commitment to mindfulness, culture, and community.
